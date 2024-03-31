A terrible accident provides an essential lesson

This story is heartbreaking, but it illustrates a firearm safety essential: avoiding negligent discharges.

A Tennessee mother is mourning the death of her teen daughter after police said that she accidentally shot and killed her while rummaging in her purse for her keys. In a press release, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said that they are investigating the death of 13-year-old Dearria Radley. Authorities said that the teen's mother, DeAnn Radley, frantically called 911 around 10 p.m. Saturday. Radley told police that she was reaching into her purse and accidentally pushed the trigger on her loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol while searching for her keys. Police said that the handgun discharged and shot through her purse, fatally killing her daughter.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed against Mrs. Radley. Her life-long guilt and anguish are, arguably, punishment enough.

A negligent discharge (ND) occurs when any firearm discharges when its user did not intend to fire. Sadly, guns just “go off” for no apparent reason, and when being cleaned, all the time. Fortunately, most of those NDs result in nothing more than holes in walls and appliances and damage to the owner’s ego. Absent design faults, which are rare in modern weapons, or the degradation of parts, there is only one way for a gun to fire: the trigger must be pulled.

More and more women are carrying concealed weapons, which is a very good thing. In a physical confrontation with men, women are virtually always at a severe strength, training and aggression disadvantage. Despite what the “trans movement” and its enablers would have us believe, men are absolutely stronger than women. Handguns, properly and lawfully employed, negate that strength advantage and end criminal violence, usually without a shot being fired.

Two common factors contributing to NDs are improper holsters and improper drawing and holstering tactics. Any holster that exposes the trigger can easily allow the trigger finger to inadvertently pull the trigger during the draw stroke. Hasty holstering can allow the trigger finger to stray into the trigger guard, or allow clothing to do the same, pulling the trigger and firing the weapon as it is holstered. Carrying a handgun loose, merely resting somewhere in a purse, is a recipe for an ND, as Mrs. Radley apparently, tragically, discovered.

There are many purses in many sizes and configurations designed for concealed carry. Amazon has a great many in all price ranges. What’s most important in such designs are easily accessible pockets with Velcro or zipper closures, with a holster that fully encloses the trigger and trigger guard of the handgun, as this photo illustrates:

Graphic: Author

Notice the trigger guard and trigger are fully enclosed by the holster, and the separate, designated handgun pocket also prevents any possible ND caused by rummaging blindly in the purse. Obviously, nothing but the handgun must ever be kept in that pocket. Not every handgun will fit the holster that comes with every purse, but anyone with sewing skills and some male Velcro can make a properly sized holster. With such purses, the positioning of the holster/handgun for an easy and rapid draw is also vital. That’s usually accomplished with a broad female Velcro panel that allows the holster to be properly positioned.

Graphic: Author. Trigger finger in register.

A basic safety rule for all firearms in all situations is to keep the trigger finger “in register,” out of the trigger guard and in contact with the frame, until a fraction of a second before pulling the trigger. After pulling the trigger, the trigger finger immediately returns to register. This practice, when drawing and holstering, also prevents NDs. With any holster, and particularly with purse holsters, it’s vital to always look when holstering to ensure nothing accidentally allows the trigger to be pulled.

Carrying a concealed handgun in a purse also requires altering one’s daily practices. In public restrooms, never put a purse on the floor. Thieves look for this. A quick snatch and run under the partitions when you’re in no position to pursue is their goal. Purses should be worn with the strap diagonally across the body, not just hanging off a shoulder, and with the purse at least partially hanging in front of the body, not fully at the side. Keeping a hand on the purse is also helpful. Many concealed carry purses have wider, more substantial straps and hardware to make carrying more comfortable and resistant to snatching. While sitting in a restaurant or other public place, never set the purse on the floor, but on your lap, with the strap across your body, or under or around a leg.

People of good will are surely praying for Mrs. Radley and her family, and hopefully learning from a tragedy that will color the lives of her family forever.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.