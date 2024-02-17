Why wasn't the FBI informant linked to Biden's impeachment inquiry arrested years ago since they had the information years ago?

Doesn't the timing of the arrest of the FBI informant giving witness about the Bidens and their corrupt activities seem suspect?

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI informant has been charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company, a claim that is central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress. Alexander Smirnov [allegedly] falsely reported to the FBI in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016, prosecutors said in an indictment. Smirnov told his handler that an executive claimed to have hired Hunter Biden to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems,” according to court documents.

Of course, the media has no questions because they are cheering.

The media buried the story of the Hunter Biden laptop before the 2020 election and have had little to no interest in all the kickbacks indicated within its contents to Hunter and Jim Biden. They haven't had any interest in all the shell companies described, nor how the money flows to nine Biden family members, including grandchildren. No matter how many times they have seen indicators of Joe's involvement with business associates, they continue with the talking points that there is no evidence that Joe knew of, was involved, or benefitted from, the kickbacks described in Hunter's laptop, from around the world. They didn't care that Joe bragged that he got the Burisma prosecutor canned by threatening to withhold one billion in U.S aid from Ukraine while his son was getting paid over a million a year by Burisma despite having no knowledge about the business. That is pure blackmail But an FBI informant gets arrested in February 2024 for false statements about one specific claim about the Bidens and all of a sudden the story is widely reported because the media, along with all other Democrats, don't really care about the Biden family corruption and want the story and impeachment inquiry killed. According to CNN

So here are a few questions that should be asked by the media but won't be because their main interest has always been to protect and reelect Biden or some other Democrat.

When did the FBI receive the document from the informant about the bribery since the bribery accusation was from eight or nine years ago?

When did the investigation of the document begin and end? Why wasn't the public told that it was a lie as soon as the allegation came out instead of waiting until after an impeachment inquiry started? Doesn't that seem suspicious since they have had the document for years?

How much has the FBI paid thie informant since he has been a reliable informant since 2010? When did they stop using him as an informant?

And here are a couple questions about another person who gave the FBI false information:

Why didn't the FBI arrest Christopher Steele for giving them a fake dossier to try to destroy Trump. After all, they offered him $1 million if he could prove it was true.

Shortly before the 2016 election, the FBI offered retired British spy Christopher Steele “up to $1 million” to prove the explosive allegations in his dossier about Donald Trump, a senior FBI analyst testified Tuesday.

Why did the FBI continue to use the Steele dossier as a justification to spy and do the Mueller investigation when they knew it was false?