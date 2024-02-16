Who is going to take the load off Fani?

The more I get acquainted with the Fani Willis story, the more I keep hearing that song that goes like this: “Take a load off, Fanny, take a load for free, take a load off Fanny, and, and, and you put the load right on me. You put the load right on me.”

Well, it sure sounds as though she put a big load on herself. Let’s check some details about this incredible story:

Willis hired special prosecutor Nathan Wade in November 2021 to assist her investigation into whether the Republican ex-president and others broke any laws as they tried to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Since Trump and 18 others were indicted in August, Wade has led the team of lawyers Willis assembled to prosecute the case. In an affidavit accompanying the filing, Wade said that in 2022, he and the district attorney had developed a personal relationship in addition to their “professional association and friendship.” But he also said that he had never lived with Willis or shared a financial account or household expenses with her. He said that none of the funds paid to him as part of the job have been shared with Willis, an attempt to undercut defense lawyer claims of a conflict of interest. Wade described himself and Willis as “both financially independent professionals; expenses or personal travel were roughly divided equally between us.” “At times,” Wade said, “I have made and purchased travel for District Attorney Willis and myself from my personal funds. At other times District Attorney Willis has made and purchased travel for she and I from her personal funds.”

We will let the investigation proceed and see just what happened here.

I wonder how many people share my reaction: what were these two thinking? Did Mr. Wade ever look at Miss Willis and say something like, “Hey, Fani, aren’t we going to get fired for this relationship?”

Doesn’t everybody know that a district attorney and lead attorney are not supposed to be romantically involved? In other words, maybe there was nothing illegal, and maybe there was no misuse of public funds, but the relationship was more than inappropriate. My guess is that there is something in the district employee handbook that tells you to look for love or cruise dates somewhere else.

So once again, Trump is blessed with his enemies. The case may be revived by another office or district attorney. Or it could all fall apart

Who knew that Fani would put such a load on herself?

Image: Fani Willis. Credit: Atlanta News First via YouTube, CC BY 3.0.