Where do the Democrats go from here?

Last week, Special Counsel Robert Hur announced in his 388-page report that, “Based on our direct interactions with and observations of [Biden], he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness...”

Sounds weirdly similar to FBI Director James Comey, supposedly a Republican, releasing then Presidential candidate Democrat Hillary Clinton on July 5, 2016, from any accountability for multiple felonies by declaring, “Although there is evidence of potential violations regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case...” He said this after spending several minutes listing her alleged crimes.

What we’re seeing here with Special Counsel Hur, another alleged Republican just like Comey, is another masterful display of the Deep State, working hand-in-hand with Democrat operatives to ensure they never let a crisis go to waste. They are setting the stage for President Biden to be removed as the presidential nominee for the Democrat Party.

Image: Joe Biden (edited). YouTube screen grab.

I would not be in the least surprised if this plot had been planned the day the classified documents were found haphazardly stored in Biden’s garage, documents that he allegedly took control over while he was a Senator and Vice President and, therefore, lacked any legal authority to possess classified documents. Simply put, Joe Biden violated the Espionage Act. Bigly.

The Democrats and their government operatives, including their media wing, which lies daily by not covering Biden’s gaffes and incoherent utterances, know that Biden is not mentally fit to be president. They know, too, that he will lose by such a huge margin that even large-scale voter fraud cannot manufacture enough votes to overcome his projected losses.

The logical next step would be to remove the President via the 25th Amendment. But the glaring fault with that scenario is that the hapless Vice President Kamala Harris is next in line for the Presidency. No one in the Democrat hierarchy wants to see that nightmare become a reality.

However, if Biden can’t stay the course, it’ll be interesting to see how they throw Kamala Harris under the bus. Sadly for the Democrats, while checking the proper melanin and gender boxes, Harris has a lower job approval rating than Biden and has demonstrated that she is incapable of anything other than giggling or making utterly meaningless pontifications that are confusing to even the sycophantic media trying to make her look good.

It will also be interesting to see who be selected to carry the torch forward. Perhaps the evil, conniving, manipulative Democrats have outsmarted themselves this time.