When it comes to Muslim massacres, we’ve seen all this before

“It has been said that history repeats itself. This is perhaps not quite correct; it merely rhymes.” (attributed to Theodor Reik)

On October 7, 2023, as Ilhan Omar said of September 11, 2001, some people did something. What they did was so appalling that it’s still difficult to comprehend the level of atrocity.

But it’s not the first time. The same “some people something before” to the Jews, back in 1929, in Hebron (quoting Sha’i Ben-Tekoa’s Phantom Nation: Inventing the “Palestinians” as the Obstacle to Peace):

Half of the massacred Jew, those in Hebron, were non-Zionist Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) boy studying in a yeshiva. Sixty-nine of them were slain while others were deliberately maimed: hands, toes and fingers chopped off in order to leave the victim crippled for life. Some had their eyes gouged out; others were castrated. Not one person was just killed; all were inventively mutilated and tortured to death. One pre-teen girl was gang-raped by thirteen Arabs who then suspended her from a tree upside down over a bonfire until the heat made her brain swell and explode, and she died.

Like October 7, just not quite. Rhyme, not repetition. Muslim violence doesn't occur in a vacuum.

October 7 did not take place in Hebron. It took place some 50 miles away in Israel, near Gaza. (Of note, the website distance-cities.com, from which the above link comes, refers to “Gaza, Palestine,” and “Hebron, Palestine,” despite the fact that there is no Palestinian state, and labels them as such on their map.)

The Hebron Massacre of 1929 was the result of Muslims being Muslims after being told by Haj Amin al-Husseini that the Jews were planning on destroying holy places, e.g., Al-Aqsa.

Muslims repeatedly accuse Jews of trying to destroy Al Aqsa. It is so weird that not a single weapon in the hands of the Israelis, precision-guided or otherwise, has found this target in the near century between the massacres.

As in Hebron, the Muslims involved in October 7, killed, maimed, eye-gouged, raped, castrated, disfigured, and cooked Jews. (They were apparently uneaten, a not-unheard-of Muslim thing. Perhaps cooked Jews are haram.)

Some deny these events. These October 7 deniers include the Queens College Muslim Student Association, Roger Waters, The Tehran Times, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, Jordan’s Queen Rania, the director of a sexual assault center at Canada’s University of Alberta, Electronic Intifada and others suffering from a direct connection between their rectums and skulls.

The Hebron Massacre of 1929 is not the only massacre Muslims have committed against Jews. There were also the Jaffa Riot of 1936 and the Tiberias Pogrom of 1938. The list is long and extends from the 7th century through the British Mandate to today.

October 7 is no outlier when it comes to Muslims being Muslims.

Muslims have been “musling” from the 7th century until the 21st with no end in sight. Whether it is the massacring of Jews, Christians, or Hindus (not a complete list of Muslim targets), Muslims will continue “musling” until the world puts an end to these Islamic practices.

Image: One of the least disturbing images from the October 7 massacre.