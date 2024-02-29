We are told that Trump won’t ever admit when he’s wrong—but what about Biden?

In the August 2023 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, we released prisoners (including terrorists), we surrendered our military base, we left weapons and military equipment for the Taliban, and thirteen Americans died by suicide bomb in the chaos.

The enemy we’d fought for years quickly swooped back into power, and the women and girls have been stripped of basic human rights.

But as Newsmax reports, Joe Biden believes everything went perfectly; to this day, he’s still “insisting that he made the right decisions” and therefore, no one needed to be fired, but especially not him.

How does the media handle the disaster that Afghanistan really was? Well, they just stop reporting on it. They wouldn’t want to constantly remind the voters how incompetent and scandalous Biden and his regime are!

Biden campaigned on opening the border to all who wanted to come. As soon as he took office, he signed a flurry of executive orders reversing President Trump’s policies, which had acted as a tourniquet for the flow of illegals. Biden stopped building the wall, sued states that erected barriers, and instructed federal agents clipping razor wire installed by Texas.

We now have over 7.2 million known illegals that have entered, just during Biden’s first three years.

We do very little checking, if at all, on who these people are; but we do know that many of them are hardened criminals. There is a huge amount of drugs coming across, and with incompetent government leading the charge, children are at a tremendous risk of being trafficked—by April of 2023, DHS had lost track of 85,000 illegal children. Many others have died at the border.

For almost three years, the Biden administration insisted that the border was closed and secure. And how did most of the media and other Democrats address the border crisis for the first three years of Biden? They didn’t! They didn’t go down and protest like they did during Trump, and when given an opportunity to deal with the border, Chuck Schumer sabotaged congressional efforts.

But now, with the election coming up and the polls showing that immigration is the number one issue, the media and other Democrats supposedly care. They would have passed their border bill were it not for the heartless Republicans. (The bill was not border security, but legalizing a lot more illegal invasion.)

But of course the problem at the border falls on Trump and the other Republicans; the Democrats hope that voters have a very short memory.

Biden could fix the border by reversing all his executive orders to erase it, but of course he won’t.

Somehow, Biden and his spokespeople didn’t come up with talking points about the Georgia jogger that died until Monday. If she had been murdered by a white male with a gun and a MAGA hat, then Biden would have immediately cared.

Biden took, shared, and mishandled classified documents for almost fifty years, but according to him it is his staff’s fault, and according to the complicit media, there is really nothing to see. The Espionage Act just shouldn’t apply to Joe, because he’s too feeble-minded at this point to realize he (allegedly) committed crimes.

Kids, especially poor kids that fell behind during COVID, were destroyed by government policies that kept schools closed for a long time. The closures were not based on science. The CDC caved to big Democrat donors instead of caring about the kids, yet I haven’t heard the media take Biden to task on this.

No matter how bad the results are in public schools, Biden and other Democrats oppose giving poor children, especially minorities, the opportunity to have a choice to go to schools rich people can afford. They should stop pretending that they do everything for the children.

Then there is inflation. The economy was recovering rapidly before Biden took office, contrary to his lie that he inherited a disaster. Inflation was at 1.4% when Biden took office. He brags that he passed the American Rescue plan that threw $2 trillion more at a thriving economy. Biden also campaigned on destroying industries in the U.S. that produce reasonably priced energy.

Biden’s focus on destroying the oil industry sent the message to the world that we weren’t going to be a major competitor in the future. As a result oil spiked, and is still 90% higher than it was before he took office. Energy prices affect everything.

But instead of taking blame for the huge spike in inflation, Biden blamed others. He blamed the supply chain, the consumer, and Russia. Now he blames greedy corporations and shrinkflation. The inflation and energy policies cascade throughout the economy. The poor and middle class purchasing power is decimated.

People can’t afford to pay for the increased costs. They run down their savings and run up their credit card debts. More are living paycheck-to-paycheck. Housing affordability is at all time lows. They are falling behind on auto and credit card payments. Where’s the accountability? The high prices also help Russia and Iran to finance wars and terrorism, but Biden never admits blame.

According to Biden and his supporters, especially the media, the Biden policies are great, and the public is just to stupid to recognize great achievements when they see them.

