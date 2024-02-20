Visionary presidents like Reagan and Trump made the world much safer

Russia is apparently working on nuclear weapons to destroy satellites with a “massive energy wave,” which makes sense; think of how many economies around the world would be destroyed. And, if Russia is doing this, China probably is too.

The world and the U.S. are much safer today because of visionary presidents like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, who implemented peace through strength policies, instead of listening to Democrats and so-called experts.

Think what the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine would be if defensive missile systems weren't blocking most of the incoming artillery; Reagan should be thanked for having the vision to develop them over the objections of Democrats. Remember, in 1983, Democrats called a missile defense system a “fantasy”:

Democrats criticized President Reagan's call for a space-age missile… Democrats criticized President Reagan's call for a space-age missile defense system as science fantasy Thursday and the Soviet Union warned the proposal would violate arms control treaties.

In 1985, Democrats didn't want to spend much developing missile defense.

House Chops Reagan Request, Votes $2.5 Billion for ‘Star Wars’ Spending

In 1986, “experts” were so backwards-thinking that they thought developing defensive weapons would destabilize our defense. Think how much dangerous the world would be if Reagan and Republicans had policies based on said “experts.” From The Guardian:

President Reagan urged to defer 'Star Wars' testing – archive, 1986 18 August 1986 Experts tell the US President that a space based weapons strategy, or Star Wars programme, may destabilise [sic] America’s nuclear defence[.]

In 1988 Democrats were opposed to testing the missile defense systems:

DEMOCRATS OPPOSE DEPLOYING SDI SOON Twenty-six House Democrats, at a Capitol Hill news conference Thursday, said they have agreed on a ‘party consensus’ that opens the way for a platform plank sharply opposed to the Reagan administration’s policy of deploying a first stage of a proposed ‘Star Wars’ missile defense in the 1990s.

And today, it is as if the Democrats have never learned from history. They laughed at Trump for wanting a space force. When Joe Biden took office, his spokespuppet mocked the Space Force, which would be used to protect the satellites that Russia is now targeting for destruction. Why are people who are so regressive-thinking referred to as progressives? They are dangerous.

Biden clearly didn’t care about the Space Force, a sentiment reflected by his hirelings:

Top House Republican demands Psaki apologize over ‘disgraceful’ Space Force quip The House Armed Services Committee’s top Republican is calling on White House press secretary Jen Psaki to ‘immediately apologize’ for her response to a Space Force question in Tuesday’s briefing. ‘It’s concerning to see the Biden administration’s press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I’m sure China would find funny,’ said Rep. Mike Rogers….

Before news broke that Russia is now developing weapons to destroy the satellites, Democrats were talking about defunding the Space Force:

Democrats File Bill to Abolish ‘Flagrantly’ Wasteful Trump-Formed Space Force

Trump kept the world much safer by keeping oil prices low which kept money out of the hands of Russia and China. Democrats have policies that keep the prices high which funds the tyrants.

Trump lives in the real world, a place where border defense is crucial, funding Iran is bad policy, energy independence isn’t evil, and satellites in space must be protected.

On the other hand, Democrats live in a fantasy world, where a hypothetical few degree global temperature rise is the greatest existential threat to the world, and where politicians can control CO2, temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity if we the people just give the government trillions of dollars and our freedom of choice and our excellent quality of life.

I will always choose a president that lives in the real world over one who is so obviously living out a delusion in a world that doesn’t exist.

