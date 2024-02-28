Use legal precedent to prosecute the Biden administration concerning the border

Far from being struggling migrants searching for better life, tens of thousands of the illegal immigrants being released into the U.S. are security threats to the U.S. However, the Biden Administration sees these people as a way to turn red states blue in their pursuit of a one-party state with the Democrats as the one party.

According to Customs and Border Protection documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, CPB released more than 30,000 illegal immigrants who were flagged as security risks over the last 15 months. This amounts to 20,287 encounters with Special Interest Aliens in fiscal year 2023 and 12,114 so far in fiscal year 2024, which we are less than five months into.

Previous years don’t look any better. “Border Patrol encounters of SIAs jumped 600% from fiscal year 2021 with 3,675 encounters to fiscal year 2022 with 25,627 encounters, according to internal CBP data the DCNF obtained in October 2022,” the Daily Caller reported.

The reason this is worrisome is that Special Interest Aliens are immigrants who have frequently traveled to areas associated with terrorism or other types of “nefarious activity” as defined by the Department of Homeland Security. They can also include people who “possibly have a nexus to terrorism.”

In fiscal year 2023, the top countries that SIAs visited were Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan, and Somalia. So far this fiscal year, the top countries are Turkey, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Russia.

Border patrol agents also caught 16 people in the terrorist watchlist in fiscal year 2021, 98 in fiscal year 2022, 172 in fiscal year 2023, and 50 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, according to federal data.

And these are only the security threats border patrol agents encountered. How many crossed without their knowledge?

Yet, the Biden Administration sees no threat at the border to U.S. security.

This is what was happening in 2001 before 9/11. In that instance, it was because different departments had a new policy put in place by President Bill Clinton during his time in office that didn’t allow the different intelligence agencies to effectively communicate. Red flags went unseen, and thousands of Americans died.

The red flags are flapping once again. This time, however, it’s not that the agencies don’t see them as happened in 2001, it's that they don’t care. They are ignoring the red flags in pursuit of power for their party.

How long will it be before one of those Special Interest Aliens becomes a terrorist threat in the U.S. who is responsible for the deaths of thousands?

We just had a jury convict a mother of manslaughter because she failed to see the warning signs in her son that led to him killing four students in a Wisconsin school shooting. The precedent has been set by Democrats to trap themselves. Because the family of every citizen who is now killed by an illegal immigrant can use this case to go after the Biden Administration for gross negligence in securing the border.

I’m not saying the Wisconsin verdict was the correct one, but liberals have given us a legal basis to prosecute them for not ensuring our national security, since violating their constitutional oaths doesn’t seem to be enough.

Michael A. Letts is the CEO and Founder of In-VestUSA, a national grassroots non-profit organization helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service