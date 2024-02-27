University of Houston set to erect a towering goat-headed female-esque statue with tentacle arms on campus for the abortion movement

Is it just me, or does anyone else find it odd that the people who salivate over baby slaughter routinely erect nightmarish, gigantic, pornographic idols to which they then behave reverently?

Yesterday, journalists for Life News reported on the news that the University of Houston had canceled a planned ceremony in the works to “honor a controversial satanic abortion idol” that as set to be installed on the campus; however, while the welcome parade was nixed the installment was not, and starting tomorrow, February 28th, and running through… Halloween, the “18-foot tall naked female figure with braids shaped like goat horns and arms like tentacles” will be on display, to “encourage” the “critical reflection and exploration” of the important issues of “reproductive justice” or “freedom” or whatever other ways they want to euphemize the child sacrifice that abortion so obviously is. See below:

If you notice, the figure stands atop a lotus flower, and while the artist claims it’s a reference to wisdom, the flower has historically been a symbol of fertility, and is considered an “aphrodisiac” and libido enhancer by “alchemists” and practitioners of magick—this spelling indicates we’re not talking about rabbit-out-of-a-hat stage trickery, but the occultism practiced by Aleister Crowley.

Texas Right to Life pointed out that the statue also bears the word ‘havah,’ which means ‘air,’ ‘to breathe,’ ‘atmosphere’ and ‘Eve’ in Arabic and Hebrew. In a 2023 interview with The Art Newspaper, Sikander had praised Eve as ‘the first law-breaker.’

I mean that’s bad enough, but a number of occultists and “magick” hexers believe there’s dark power in backwards-spellings, and “havah” is obviously, a palindrome. Coincidental? Maybe, in a vacuum, but I’m unconvinced.

And, this idol-building isn’t just a one-off; here’s the “women’s empowerment” statue located outside Tucson’s Planned Parenthood abortion mill:

Don’t even try and tell me abortion isn’t demonic or satanic.



This is the “women’s empowerment” statue outside Tucson’s (main) abortion clinic. Coincidentally, a very large snake lives under the pedestal.



As you can see in the second photo, someone has covered one of its eyes. pic.twitter.com/9quoCEXjAG — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) February 27, 2024

Another day, there were baby diapers placed at the statue’s feet, still another, somebody had laid a baby blanket and a Raggedy Ann doll next to a rock figure with a conspicuously missing abdomen, or… womb.

(I spent a lot of time on those sidewalks.)

That garish figure in Tucson always reminded me of an Asherah pole, which was a “sacred” tree or pole of the Canaanites; it was often a tall and thin female figure topped with scraggly sticks like a crown.

Again, maybe it’s just me, but these statues just scream “pagan fertility idols” of the Old Testament times.

