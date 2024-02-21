Uh oh, Stanford ‘scientists’ think the two sexes are different after all

Somehow, “scientists” just determined for the “first time” that men and women’s brains work differently. Now, I bet most people who aren’t “scientists” have known that men and women act and think differently without ever doing an expensive study, but anyways, here’s this, from The Telegraph via Yahoo News:

Men and women’s brains do work differently, scientists discover for first time The brains of men and women operate differently, scientists have shown for the first time in a breakthrough that shows sex does matter in how people think and behave. ‌The issue of whether male and female brains are distinct has proven controversial, with some academics arguing it is society – rather than biology – that shapes divergence. ‌There has never been any definitive proof of difference in activity in the brains of men and women, but Stanford University has shown that it is possible to tell the sexes apart based on activity in ‘hotspot’ areas. ‌They include the ‘default mode network’, an area of the brain thought to be the neurological centre [sic] for ‘self’, and is important in introspection and retrieving personal memories. ‌The limbic system is also implicated, which helps regulate emotion, memory and deals with sexual stimulation, and striatum, which is important in habit forming and rewards. ‌Experts said the brain differences could influence how males and females view themselves, how they interact with other people and how they recall past experiences.

The first and most obvious issue with the piece is the term “men and women” in the headline. How can they allow that when the State Department and military are working to ban their official use? The author also uses… “male” and “female” (gasp!) to describe different people. How offensive and irresponsible is that? What about all the other genders? Why weren’t they included in the study? I think we need to know how the brains of all genders work, to make sure that this is a complete and legitimate piece of research.

After all, New York City has recognized 31 genders, which apparently, isn’t even “exhaustive” because the sky’s the limit; however, here is a sample from the linked list:

Bi-gendered Agender Pangender Two-Spirit Gender Bender Butch Gender Gifted

(I think I will start referring to myself as gender-gifted.)

And, if you “intentionally and repeatedly” refuse to use an individual’s “preferred pronoun” to describe their chosen “gender” and you happen to own property? Well, you could be looking at a $250,000 fine. Even Snopes had to admit that was true:

Shortly after the new [New York City Council] guidelines were released, several conservative outlets published headlines suggesting that NYC residents would be fined $250,000 for using the wrong pronoun when referring to a transgender individual. While this claim is technically true in a very narrow sense, it is also very misleading.

But in context, I guess that isn’t the worst of it, because property owners in NYC can be fined $350 million dollars just because an attorney general and judge don’t like them.

I wonder why people and businesses are moving out of New York….

We have a Supreme Court justice who thinks the idea of biological sex is very complex, and not easily defined; how can these “scientists” be sure that they properly separated men and women?

This propaganda, that men and women are different, certainly shouldn’t be taught to impressionable young children! It’s much better to indoctrinate them into thinking they can mutilate their bodies, and that way, we don’t put any “gender” doctors out of business.

How can they say, in the article, that sex matters? What are these people who rotate their “genders” as often as they want supposed to do now?

Don't tell Joe Biden men and women are different; he thinks they are interchangeable in sports and locker rooms, and this would be quite a hiccup.

As a man who was once a teen-aged boy, I can understand the desire to be in a high school girls’ locker room; of course had I ever entered one, I would have been expelled, suspended, or arrested for indecent exposure, and rightfully so. Today, the intrusive male is now the victim, the girls the oppressors if they don’t concede, and the school can face serious legal consequences.

If they allow articles like this, pretty soon they might start calling people who have children “women” instead of birthing people!

When I read the article, I thought I might need to find a safe space to which I could retreat, or have a beer, maybe a Bud Light.

Someday, maybe we will get some sanity back and base policies on real science instead of feelings. We can again use terms like man and woman, husband and wife, son and daughter, without worrying about offending someone. Anyone who is offended by any of those terms should see a counselor.

