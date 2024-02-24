Tulsi Gabbard as Trump’s running mate?

Tulsi Gabbard, a former U.S. representative for Hawaii's congressional 2nd District and a decorated military veteran, has emerged as a fascinating potential candidate for the vice presidential spot in Donald Trump's administration.

Her background, unorthodox political stances, and broad appeal marked by a unique blend of military experience, legislative understanding, and a distinctive foreign policy stance offer a compelling narrative for her potential role in the Trump administration.

Tulsi Gabbard's political career has been marked by a strong focus on legislative achievements that resonate with a broad spectrum of constituents. During her tenure in Congress, Tulsi Gabbard demonstrated a multifaceted approach to governance, focusing on several key areas:

Environmental Advocacy: Gabbard cosponsored the Coral Reef Sustainability Through Innovation Act of 2016, aiming to promote coral reef research and conservation through federal grants. She supported green energy policies, including transitioning to near-zero greenhouse gas emissions and 100% clean renewable energy.

Affordable Housing Initiatives: Addressing Hawaii's high cost of living, Gabbard focused on affordable housing issues, highlighting her commitment to economic development and social welfare.

Health and Food Policy Advocacy: Gabbard was a leading advocate for mandatory labeling of genetically engineered (GE) food, earning recognition from Food Policy Action for her efforts to improve the nation's food system and fight against the DARK (Deny Americans the Right to Know) Act.

National Parks Conservation Support: Gabbard was honored with the “Friend of the National Parks” award from the National Parks Conservation Association for her support of the National Park System, underscoring her commitment to preserving the natural and cultural resources of the United States.

Gabbard's legislative achievements, not all of which would appeal to conservatives, reflect her dedication to serving the needs and interests of her constituents, showcasing her commitment to environmental protection, economic development, and social welfare.

Military Experience and Foreign Policy Stance: Gabbard's distinguished military career and experience in the United States Army Reserve have shaped her unique foreign policy views, setting her apart from mainstream Democrat or Republican positions. Her service in Iraq and Kuwait has given her a deep understanding of military operations and strategy.

In this regard, her interactions with the Trump administration have also been notable. Gabbard has met with President Trump and has been critical of specific policies while supporting others.

The potential impact of Tulsi Gabbard's inclusion in the Trump administration must be considered. The speculation around Gabbard's possible candidacy for the vice presidential spot in the Trump administration is intriguing. Her ability to appeal to women, military personnel, and Democrats presents a unique opportunity for the Trump campaign to broaden its support base.

Gabbard's calm and logical approach could balance Trump's aggressive style, potentially mellowing his rhetoric and making his administration more appealing to a broader range of voters. Her background in Congress and military experience could help reshape the administration's policy and public engagement approach.

However, Tulsi Gabbard’s relationship with the World Economic Forum has raised serious concerns among conservatives. WEF is a globalist organization established by Klaus Schwab.

Gabbard's willingness to support authoritarian regimes under certain conditions has both been criticized and contributed to her distinct foreign policy stance.

Gabbard's foreign policy views are characterized by a critical view of "regime change wars" and an advocacy for a more diplomatic approach to international relations and a focus on environmentalism. She has shown a willingness to support authoritarian regimes in certain contexts, such as her meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which was controversial due to her defense of his authoritarianism and his use of force against civilians. Additionally, she has expressed support for brutal authoritarian repression in places like Egypt in the name of counter-terrorism, placing her outside of the mainstream of American progressives.

“Gabbard was scrutinized for a 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom the United States government blames for deadly attacks against Syrian civilians during the country’s civil war.” “Gabbard endorsed independent senator Sanders’ run against Clinton for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination. Gabbard ended her presidential candidacy in March 2020 and immediately endorsed Joe Biden.

Here is a long list of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (2013-202) Congressional Report Card.

Conclusion

Is Tulsi Gabbard picture-perfect? No, she is not. Can Republican voters trust her should she become a VP nominee? That’s the question that is still lingering. But, hypothetically, let’s assume Trump chooses her as his running mate; what should we expect?

In a hypothetical situation, Tulsi Gabbard's potential can be seen by some as a game-changer for the Trump administration. Her selection as Trump's vice president could bring many benefits, including unifying the Republican base, appealing to a broader range of voters, and balancing influence on Trump's more combative approach to governance.

“Tulsi Gabbard's odds of becoming the 2024 Republican vice-presidential candidate surged with a leading bookmaker after Donald Trump said she was on his short list during a Fox News town hall on Tuesday.”

Her legislative achievements, military experience, and distinct foreign policy stance make her a compelling candidate for a vice presidential role. The benefits of her selection, including her broad appeal and potential to influence the administration's approach, warrant serious consideration.

In short, her candidacy remains speculative, and further developments will provide more insight into the direction of the Trump administration. Gabbard's unique blend of experiences and perspectives could significantly influence the Trump administration's policies and approach to governance, setting a new precedent for the role of vice president in American politics.

Image: U.S. Marine Corps photo, by Lance Cpl. Harley Thomas/Released, via NARA public domain archive