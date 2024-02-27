Trump won on the border in 2016; he can do so again in 2024

In 2016, Trump promised to build a wall, and people voted for him, knowing that a sovereign border was an integral part of Making America Great Again. During the first two years of his administration, a Republican-controlled Congress shut him down on the border. However, simply by enforcing existing laws, Trump did a decent job of slowing the flood. Biden reversed Trump’s policies, flooding our nation with illegal aliens, many of whom are very bad people. Now, even more than in 2016, Americans understand that there’s a problem, and Trump needs to trumpet to the rafters that he will Make America Great Again…again by ending illegal immigration.

You can find stories like this every day—and none of the above reports even consider the costs of the cartels importing drugs and engaging in both adult and child sex trafficking.

Image: Military-aged males illegally entering America. YouTube screen grab.

Open borders advocates will argue that illegal aliens don’t commit crimes at rates any higher than people legally in America, but that’s irrelevant. What’s relevant is that they shouldn’t be here at all. The rate of crimes that illegal aliens commit—crimes that see Americans assaulted, raped, killed, and robbed—should be zero because these people shouldn’t be here in the first place.

As Americans watch illegal aliens pour over the border, destroy once peaceful and prosperous border communities, assault law enforcement, commit all sorts of crimes (both property and violent), and make demands on a country that they entered illegally, they’re not happy. Gallup just released a poll in which 86% of Americans (that means Democrats, too) say that illegal immigration poses a threat to America:

A majority of Americans (86%) say illegal immigration is a critical or important threat to the United States.



New data: https://t.co/9k6oSLHOk2 pic.twitter.com/rNECXMc8Ak — GallupNews (@GallupNews) February 27, 2024

Americans don’t need fancy degrees or studies to understand that people who come with nothing, demand everything, and periodically engage in criminal activities pose a risk to communities’ safety and to America’s economic foundation. In a country already reeling from the economic destruction wrought by the COVID lockdowns and Biden’s war on hydrocarbon energy, the added weight of illegal aliens can be catastrophic.

This is the time for Trump to start hitting hard with ads and speeches about the steps he plans to take to close America’s border and repatriate the illegal aliens who are already here. Congress should get on board, too, because the American people are not happy.

The MAGA War Room, recognizing a political trend, put out an incredibly hard-hitting ad reminding people exactly what Joe Biden has done to America:

You're not safe in Joe Biden's America. pic.twitter.com/4oCPJjpzKv — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 27, 2024

We’re often told that America needs all these illegal aliens because we Americans do not have enough children. And that latter point is correct: We aren’t having enough children.

But you don’t replace a population by letting the raff and scaff of the world, not to mention terrorists and foot soldiers from unfriendly nations, self-import, and then demand the keys to the kingdom. Instead, you use legislation to reconfigure the number of people allowed in legally.

And more than that, once these new legal immigrants are here, you implement mandatory programs to bring them up to speed on American values and laws. Front and center in these new rules should be a law withholding all federal funds from schools that don’t teach patriotic civics from kindergarten through post-graduate degrees.