Trump lawyers present evidence alleging Dave Wade’s booty calls to Fani Willis

On Friday, lawyers for Donald Trump and his co-defendants in Fulton County filed an affidavit with the court appearing to show that Fani Willis and Dave Wade perjured themselves repeatedly when they claimed their extramarital affair began after Willis hired Wade as a special prosecutor to get Trump.

The affidavit from a private detective contains damning cell phone data showing Wade and Willis exchanged over 2,000 phone calls and nearly 12,000 text messages in the 11 months before she hired him.

That averages over 42 exchanges per day.

The geo-fenced cellphone data also indicate that Wade visited Willis’s Hapeville condo on 35 occasions for extended periods, at times arriving late in the evening and leaving in the wee hours of the morning -- bearing all the markings of a booty call.

Wade testified that he had visited the condo less than 10 times and both he and Willis denied under oath that he had ever spent the night. Willis claimed that he may have visited a few times to take her to lunch.

The evidence presented by private detective Charles Mittelstadt, used geofencing technology from CellHawk to track Wade’s cellphone, using data provided under subpoena by AT&T. It’s the kind of evidence routinely presented to courts by prosecutors in Georgia to secure criminal convictions. It's very likely that District Attorney Willis’ own office has employed just such evidence.

Willis’s office responded to the filing seeking to bar its admission and claiming that the evidence doesn’t prove she and Wade perjured themselves.

Combined with their sworn testimony that lavish trips paid for by Wade were reimbursed by Willis in cash, the new evidence further undermines their credibility. Neither could provide any evidence of the thousands of dollars in cash being withdrawn by Willis, nor deposited by Wade.

When a witness is caught lying under oath, juries and judges are instructed that all of their testimony can be disbelieved.

What Willis and Wade are asking Judge McAfee to swallow with their versions of the reimbursements and cellphone data is looking more and more like an outrageous, in-your-face, fraud on the court. Judges don’t take kindly to being lied to, especially elaborate, bold-faced lies from lawyers.

If McAfee doesn’t buy Willis and Wade's farfetched explanations, they very well could be prosecuted and disbarred. And if the court determines that Willis perjured herself repeatedly, you could also expect criminal convictions won by DA WIllis to be challenged.

Oh, what a tangled web...

Jim Daws is long-time America First activist beginning with work on Pat Buchanan's presidential campaigns. He's a writer and itinerant talk radio / podcast host and a former fire battalion chief from Atlanta.

Image: RawPixel // public domain