Tracy Chapman puts 'woke' whining out of its misery at the Grammys

Singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman has already made her feelings known about wokester whining regarding a white country-music singer who licensed her 'Fast Car' song and got a hit out of it, but over at the Grammys, she really made her point clear -- by coming out of 20 years retirement and singing a duet with country music star Luke Combs that had them bawling and on their feet in the chi-chi Grammy audience.

It was a class act all around, which is not something you expect much of at the Grammys anymore:

Tracy Chapman is all class and that is still a great song.



Our award shows always were once all like this. Bringing us together instead of tearing us apart.



This moment is as American as it gets. https://t.co/HKfP7Kl53F — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) February 5, 2024

Award shows are tedious and crass, but the smile on Tracy Chapman’s face when the auditorium goes nuts for her before she takes everyone to school with no lip sync, no auto-tune and no in-ear monitors is a pretty sweet moment to capture live. pic.twitter.com/YZGbWgMmHJ — Sean Armstrong (@manatee73) February 5, 2024

Full performance of Fast Car by Tracy Chapman with Luke Combs at the Grammys.



Her smile at the beginning is the best. pic.twitter.com/Eo8aw15Snf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 5, 2024

It was extraordinary. Look at how strong her performance is without all the bells and whistles of today's pop stars. Look at how respectful Combs is of her artistry. And note that both singers sang the song well in their own styles, with an expertly done arrangement that made both singers shine. No wonder that audience was on its feet. It was American music at its very best.

The backdrop of why she came out to sing that song after 20 years of silence seems to have been to let everyone know that she had put her stamp of approval on Combs using her song to sing his own version of it, which was a top country hit last year.

Wokesters had screamed that Combs was appropriating her music and claimed that it never would have become a number one country hit without a white guy singing it. I wrote about that here and here.

Chapman put out this statement last July at the height of the controversy, a rare email from her as she is very shy, which should have killed off the matter immediately, but apparently they didn't listen:

I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there. I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'

So, she did the performance with Cmbs.

With this performance, Chapman was putting that woke whining to rest. She came, she sang with Combs, and once again, she was number one in her own song category -- actually, all categories:

Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” has reached #1 on US iTunes after a live performance with Luke Combs at the #GRAMMYs, nearly 36 years since release. pic.twitter.com/TqhgOnZluA — Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) February 5, 2024

Because, well, she's brimming with merit and talent and brilliance, and because she never offends or insults her audience. Yes, her politics are probably progressive, based on some of her song topics and lyrics, but they are always personal, and she never throws politics in people's faces. She's first and foremost an artist. So, her music appeals to 100% of her potential audience, not 50% as the loud wokester musicians like to do to themselves, shutting out half their potential buying audience by yelling about MAGA or whatever. Chapman doesn't do that.

That's why she's number one -- and every woke Hollywood loudmouth ought to take notice.

