The WSJ gets its appeasement claims bass ackwards on Obama, Biden, and Trump

What is with the Wall Street Journal? This writer at the WSJ is absolutely confused. He wrote this: Trump’s Russia Policy Is Appeasement Like Chamberlain in the 1930s, he sees Ukraine as a faraway quarrel to avoid. This won’t bring peace or stop Putin.

Joe Biden and Barack Obama appeased Vladimir Putin, not President Trump.

There are many examples.

In Obama's first year in office, he refused to honor the U.S agreement to provide defensive systems to Poland and the Czech Republic which certainly pleased Putin.

He phoned the leaders of Poland and the Czech Republic last night to tell them he had dropped plans to site missile interceptors and a radar station in their respective countries. Russia had furiously opposed the project, claiming it targeted Moscow's nuclear arsenal.

In 2012, as Obama and the media were campaigning for reelection, Obama was promising Russia how good their relationship would be if he got reelected, but he only wanted the Russians, not the American public, to know.

In October 2012, Obama mocked then-GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney as not knowing what he was talking about when Romney said Russia was dangerous.

"The 1980s are now calling and asking for their foreign policy back," Obama quipped

Putin must have had a broad smile as he watched the Obama team of incompetents, with the help of the complicit media, tell the world that Putin and Russia weren't a danger.

Today, even CNN has put out this

It’s time to admit it: Mitt Romney was right about Russia A decade ago, Mitt Romney went on CNN and made a statement that was widely perceived as a major mistake. “Russia, this is, without question, our number one geopolitical foe,” Romney, who would be the Republican presidential nominee in the 2012 race against President Barack Obama, told Wolf Blitzer in March of that year. “They — they fight every cause for the world’s worst actors.” Obama and his team pounced on the comment, insisting that it showed Romney was hopelessly out of touch when it came to the threats facing the US.

When Putin attacked Ukraine during Obama's term, and even worse again during Biden's term, Obama refused to give Ukraine weapons which certainly aided Putin.

Ukraine to Get More U.S. Aid, but Not Weapons; Obama Refuses to Budge on Lethal Aid Despite Poroshenko's Passionate Plea in Congress President Barack Obama stuck to his refusal to provide weapons or other lethal military gear to Ukraine, despite a passionate appeal Thursday for help in fighting pro-Russia rebels by Ukraine's president.

Obama did not enforce his "red line" on Syria when Assad used chemical weapons on his own people. Obama and Kerry instead made an agreement with Putin to be the monitor of Assad.

What a brilliant strategy. Have the fox guard the henhouse.

Meanwhile, Obama and Biden worked out the deal to give Iran access to hundreds of billions which helped Iran, the terrorist groups they sponsor, and their friends and trading partners which include Russia, North Korea, and China.

Trump cut off a lot of funds to Iran with his maximum pressure campaign which also hurt Putin and the terrorists.

Biden, and the geniuses he surrounds himself with, turned the spigot back on in Iran which clearly helped Putin.

Trump told NATO countries how idiotic they were to rely on Russia for their energy and he was laughed at.

Trump's energy policies kept oil prices low which tremendously hurt Iran and Russia.

Biden's energy policy is to destroy the oil industry in the U.S. and his actions caused oil prices to spike much higher which means that Biden is essentially funding both sides of the wars in Ukraine and Israel.

Biden put sanctions on the pipeline from Russia to Germany and Biden took the sanctions off.

Biden is now cutting off liquefied natural gas (LNG exports from the U.S. to appease the green pushers and that action hurts the U.S and our allies in Europe, while it tremendously helps Putin and Russia to keep money flowing which finances their destruction of Ukraine.

It is much more harmful to Putin when Trump keeps oil prices low than when Biden or anyone gives Ukraine weapons.

It is a true shame that so many people posing as journalists don't recognize how much more dangerous Putin and Iran have been while Obama and Biden were in office versus how much safer the world was under Trump.

Obama and Biden are the appeasers!