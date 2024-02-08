The Supreme Court 'insurrection' hearing and the set-up that began before January 6, 2021

Those claiming that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, ratified after the bloodiest war in American history to prevent states from packing Congress with former Confederates, now bars Trump from the ballot, argued their case before the Supreme Court today. Seemingly, it didn’t go well for them. However, want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that this day’s argument was the culmination of a Uniparty set-up on January 6 to destroy Trump.

As a reminder, on January 6, 2021, when the Senate was to certify Electoral College votes, Trump held a rally, during which he asked people to head peacefully to Congress to let them know that they believed there was election fraud. A few significant things happened then, including:

Nancy Pelosi refused extra security at the Capitol despite warnings;

The Nation Guard was told to stand down as events escalated;

People who have been weirdly free from serious consequences urged them to storm the Capitol;

Masked men removed signs and fencing that would have indicated that Trump supporters were trespassing;

The Capitol police opened the magnetically sealed doors;

The Capitol police, without first warning people to disperse, fired flash bangs into the crowd, causing panic;

Trump was instantly barred from Twitter, preventing him from telling people to disperse;

The Capitol’s evacuation effectively prevented any pro forma objections to the vote count (of the kind Democrats routinely did for George W. Bush and Donald Trump).

Following the events of that day,

The federal government imposed a military lockdown on the Capitol, making it impossible to see if there was any popular support for Biden’s inauguration;

The Democrat-run federal government embarked upon the biggest round-up of Americans since the Democrat-run federal government interned American-born Japanese citizens during WWII;

The Democrat-run federal government has sought to imprison President Donald Trump for the events on January 6;

Various states have booted Trump from their ballots by claiming that he is an “insurrectionist,” per Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The United States Supreme Court is now reviewing a Colorado Supreme Court order affirming a successful NeverTrump lawsuit to boot Trump from the ballot.

The real insurrection? Picture created by editing a Tyler Merbler image. CC BY 2.0.

Jonathan Turley reported that the argument to keep Trump off the state ballot did not go well. At the end of this post, I've pasted the Thread Reader version of Turley’s tweets (minus hyperlinks). The gist is that Justice Sotomayor seems enamored of the idea that the various states can just boot Trump from their ballots, but the rest of the justices are deeply skeptical.

Interestingly, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson raised a good point that those advocating for Trump’s inclusion on the ballot mostly ignored. She doesn’t believe presidents were meant to be included among the “officers” barred from service, which makes sense. While Congress didn’t intend for individual southern states to pack Congress with one-time Confederate troops, it surely could not have intended to ban Americans at large from freely choosing their president.

Other justices were concerned about whether Congress, which had just squashed a states’ rights rebellion, intended to give the individual states so much power; why a single state should be able to decide who may or may not be president; the risk of various states systematically engaging in a “tit-for-tat” takedown of candidates; the problem of disenfranchising voters; and other more procedural questions.

Julie Kelly’s take was optimistic:

It is clear SCOTUS' decision will not even be close.



And it will represent a TOTAL HUMILIATION to so many "legal experts" and "historians" who filed amicus briefs to defend Colorado's actions. pic.twitter.com/yDGR29KmWT — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 8, 2024

This hearing is where everything since January 6, 2021, was going to end up, which is whether there was even an “insurrection” on that date.

And that’s a very interesting question because “insurrection” is not a word that has generally been part of American political culture since the Civil War itself. It first reappeared in modern political conversations during the George Floyd riots, when Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act (18 U.S. Code § 2383) against the rioters tearing apart America’s cities and attacking government buildings. This terrified the left.

And yet here we are with the Supreme Court deciding whether an obscure clause of the 14th Amendment, clearly intended to keep former Confederate soldiers out of Congress, should be used to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and his supporters in jail.

This is not an accident. Indeed, it’s so not an accident that the only conclusion is that the NeverTrumpers, both Democrats and Vichy Republicans, were behind the events of January 6. Sure, Donald Trump played into it by concentrating his followers in D.C. and at the Capitol, but it was always a set-up to bar Trump from politics forever.

And why do we know that? We know that because on January 6, President Biden, one of the worst legal scholars and students of history imaginable, as well as NeverTrumpers, and the entire mainstream media suddenly rediscovered the word “insurrection.” Each of the statements below was made or published on January 6, 2021, itself:

And the list goes on and on and on…

When you consider the decades of violent leftist riots before and inside of Congress, not to mention Trump’s inauguration, this unanimity of opinion about a word that was never before used regarding such protests is not a coincidence. What obviously happened was that, thanks to the George Floyd riots, the wheels in the minds of the Mark Elias types started turning when they saw Trump summon his supporters to D.C.

Currently, it seems as if the Supreme Court justices are not inclined to spark a second Civil War by banning from the ballot a hugely popular political figure, especially when the facts of the infamous date in question indicate that something very nefarious occurred…and that neither Trump nor his supporters wsd on the side of those nefarious actions.

Jonathan Turley tweets about the Supreme Court hearing: