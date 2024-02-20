The return of eighth-grade algebra to San Francisco

Believe it or not, it’s almost ten years since the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) voted to remove Algebra I from the eighth-grade curriculum in order to promote equity over excellence. This no-child-left-ahead, or more accurately, every-child-left-behind initiative, had major repercussions, including making it almost impossible for any student to take Calculus in high school, thus leaving students ineligible for, or at a great disadvantage to, entry into competitive university STEM programs. The SFUSD action was praised in the first draft of the California Math Framework setting woke math standards statewide.

Of course, complaining about such an initiative is racist and White supremacist (even if you’re not White). Nevertheless, parent-advocacy groups wasted no time appealing the decision with protests, lawsuits, and a planned ballot measure. Those parents of eighth-graders with the means and commitment paid for summer or supplemental algebra coursework to keep their children up-to-date with the previous standards, one reason an even bigger educational gap formed between children such as these and the ones the initiative was intended to help.

Now -- surprise, surprise -- the SFUSD has, as reported by Jill Tucker in the San Francisco Chronicle, admitted that its delayed-algebra initiative has failed, and the school board has voted 6-1 to bring back eighth-grade Algebra I. While SFUSD’s devastating self-assessment seems to be accessible to members only, here it is courtesy of Joanne Jacobs:

Our approach to math has not led to improved outcomes in middle school and at all levels.

Student achievement declines in mathematics as students progress through SFUSD.

SFUSD has not meaningfully increased participation of underrepresented students in high level mathematics in high school.

Overall, fewer students are taking higher level mathematics in high school.

Due to differing resources and disparities, there will now be a very messy three-year, uneven phase-in of eighth-grade Algebra I among the various schools. Many parents caught up in the transition are still angry.

In a sane and just world, there would be major consequences for the perpetrators of such lunacy. At a minimum, all board members who voted to eliminate Algebra I or retain that policy would be replaced with saner voices. But we already know this doesn’t happen. In fact, whether it’s school boards developing educational policies, corporations pushing DEI, or governments pushing harmful climate change initiatives, there are at least three problems: 1) the tendency to create woke policies in the first place; 2) no dissent for fear of retribution; 3) when it all falls apart, no consequences. This has to change or it will never stop. Nevertheless, this instance of a return to sanity is most welcome.

W.A. Eliot is a pseudonym

Image: Pixabay