The people taking illegal aliens into their homes—saints, predators, or fools?

Last year, Massachusetts’ Democrat Governor Maura Healey (who has just nominated her ex-girlfriend for a seat on the state’s Supreme Court) put out a plea for her state’s residents to take in illegal aliens because the state’s shelters are at capacity. (Since then, Logan Airport has also become a shelter.) The local media are now touting some Brookline residents who answered the call. The reports are adulatory, but little things creep into them that can’t be missed, including the suspicion that some people are finding a cute workaround to the Thirteenth Amendment.

Colin and Jessica Stokes live in Brookline, Massachusetts, a very white, pretty darn wealthy Boston suburb. Four days ago, a local TV station did a short, glowing profile about the fact that they took a family of illegal aliens into their home:

The most obvious things about the video are that the illegal aliens don’t want to be filmed; the word “illegal” never shows up in the report; and the illegal alien kids are about to enter the American public school system, taking away space and resources from people here legally.

Another interesting video came out two days later from the local NBC affiliate. This one is about the saintly Lisa Hillenbrand:

Watching the video, I’m a bit confused about why a Haitian family speaks Spanish, but whatever. What’s more interesting is that we learn that we’ve already provided free health care to the child (and yes, you can’t leave a two-year-old child to die on an airport floor—I get that) and that everybody’s happy. Indeed, Hillenbrand is super-duper happy.

First, she gets to do some leftist moral posturing: “What I realized is there's so much prejudice against refugees mostly because people don't know them.”

No, Lisa. There’s prejudice against refugees because they’re criminals who have broken into our country and are using up our resources…most especially the resources that leftists like you used to view as the sole purview of African Americans.

But Lisa has another reason for being happy. “Lisa feels like she has her own personal chef, as Wildonde loves cooking.”

This insight weirdly aligns with how leftists keep reminding us that we need illegal aliens in this country to do the nation’s scut work. Back in September 2022, Nancy Pelosi explained that illegal aliens were necessary to pick crops. And indeed, of late, Democrats have been insisting that, now that the illegal aliens have self-imported, we’re singularly blessed to have them working here.

But the reality is that, with legal Americans struggling economically, there isn’t enough work to go around, and what work there is often goes to people here illegally, the ones who have no right to work:

All employment growth has gone to the foreign-born. 183,000 fewer U.S.-born Americans are working than in 2019, before Covid. Yet, the number of immigrants (legal and illegal) working is up 2.9 million over 2019. pic.twitter.com/qVTbLptXw6 — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) February 13, 2024

Many have also noticed the ugly underside of Lisa Hillenbrand’s smug little boast about a personal chef:

Holy shlit. They found a way to bring back slavery and make it woke. — Secure Our Border (@secure_border) February 14, 2024

Don Surber wrote scathingly:

White Democrats have a history of liking food prepared by black cooks who smile and work for free. Two centuries ago, Democrats took into their plantations refugees from the kingdoms of Ghana and Dahomey, where they had served as slaves. In America, they taught them to farm and grow cotton. They got room and board in exchange for the cotton. Democrats had no problem with that arrangement. Then came the Republicans to break up all the fun. After winning a civil war, Republicans passed that darned 13th Amendment, which meant slavery could never return. The house the illegals movement runs in sharp contrast to past concerns by liberals about using illegals as free domestic help. [snip] So keeping people out is inhumane but enslaving them isn’t. I guess all the white ladies in rich suburbs need a personal chef. Who smiles all the time.

Of course, all may not be beer and skittles for the self-satisfied leftists who bring free labor into their homes. Matt Walsh made an excellent point the other day (although I can’t find the link), which is that, once the illegal aliens are in your home, how are you going to get them out? The government doesn’t want them back in the shelters. There are no landlord-tenant contracts, and in blue cities and states, the laws are always hostile to landlords seeking to evict tenants.

And of course, the question about evicting these new tenants doesn’t even address the issues that arise from having completely unvetted strangers in your home who come from cultures vastly different from your own. Are they cartel members? Garden-variety criminals? Rapists? Crazy people? Murderers? Who really knows? It’s incredibly foolish to open your home up to strangers from Third World countries whose very first act upon reaching America’s borders was to commit a crime.

So, ask yourself, are these smug leftists saints, sinners, or fools? I’ll just say that I’m pretty sure they’re not saints. Indeed, their very smugness automatically removes them from that category.

