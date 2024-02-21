The media is campaigning for Obamacare again, so let’s recap the left’s recycled lies

Before Obamacare became law in 2010, the media disseminated endless lies to ensure its passage, repeating Democrat talking points ad nauseam.

Pundits said you could keep your health plan and doctor if you liked; that was a known lie, because Obamacare had a massive number of mandates that had to be included in the policies.

They said it would lower premiums; that was also a known lie, because adding a huge number of mandates obviously raises costs. When you mandate that physicals have no copay and no deductible, premiums have to increase. Not charging for birth control also increases premiums.

When they required no annual limits and no lifetime limits, that clearly meant that small- and medium-sized insurance companies couldn’t afford the risk. In turn, that reduces competition for big companies, and reduced competition means price increases.

The individual mandate also raised premiums because the big companies had a captive audience.

They also pretended that Obamacare would lower the deficit. What a joke! One of the law’s architects said he was forced to lie because of the “stupidity of the American voter” and the end justified the means. Sadly, the compliant media just repeated what they were told without questions.

Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t even give the lawmakers the details of what they were voting on, and said if they wanted to find out, they had to pass the bill.

How about student loans? One of the biggest lies told was when the Democrats wanted to take over student loans, and claimed that doing so would make the government billions and “pay for” Obamacare. Instead of making billions, this is costing hundreds of billions. The reason the U.S. is $34 trillion in debt is that once an entitlement program or new department is created, its funding comes by default. The government doesn’t worry about costs.

Instead of the ACA making health insurance more affordable, it has made health insurance unaffordable, with subpar “care.”

The average single health care premium in 2009, before Obamacare, was under $250 per month; now it is around $600, or up around 120%, in 15 years. The average family of four plan cost around $350 in 2009, and now costs around $2,000 per month, or up over 250%.

Now, despite all the lies, the media is actively promoting the expansion of Obamacare. From the WaPo editorial board this past Sunday: “Obamacare worked. The nation should double down.” They never stop no matter how much it has destroyed finances for anyone who doesn’t receive taxpayer subsidies. From PBS:

The number of Americans getting health insurance through the Affordable Care Act has hit a record high with more than 21 million people signed up through the marketplaces.

So how have Democrats increased the number of people on Obamacare to a record 21 million? They did it the old-fashioned way, and threw massive amounts of taxpayer money at it to buy votes. The income cutoff to become eligible for subsidies was a very generous 400% of the federal poverty level, but that wasn’t enough for Democrats; they took off all limits through 2025. Is it any wonder a record number of people signed up?

Is it really something to brag about when only 6% of the people signed up for a program fourteen years after it began, especially since Democrats had to keep bribing them with more money to take it?

For reference: At 400% of the poverty level in 2024, an individual could earn $60,240; a family of two could earn $80,760; a family of three could earn $103,080; and a family of four could earn $124,800; and all would be eligible for taxpayer-subsidized health insurance. But to get to 21 million, they had to take off all limits. Incidentally, the median family income in the U.S. is around $75,000.

The goal of Democrats has always been to get more people to be dependent on the government—Cloward-Piven strategy in action. While health premiums went up 500%, the median family income rose around 50% in15 years from around $50,000 in 2009.

Subsidies, whether for college, health care, daycare, electric cars, or prevailing wages, routinely push up prices substantially. They help the small percentage that receive the subsidies while harming the rest of us with much higher prices. Sadly, most of the media don’t care as they campaign for Democrat policies no matter how much misinformation they have to spread.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.