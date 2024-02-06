The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is refreshingly pro-life

I know, I’m a little late to the party, but I rarely consume any television or movies—when you consider the political climate of Hollywood, do you blame me? Not only is the woke/left/globalist agenda overt as far as so many scripts, plots, and casts, I’ve come to the conclusion that thinking in such a backwards fashion, and holding such absurd philosophical views (like leftists), bleed over and prevent a person’s ability to create great art (like cinematic story-telling); and so often, it makes the movie-viewing experience just so unbelievably lame. So, as a working mom with very limited free time, needless to say, I don’t make a point to seek out new movies, and the only reason I’m ever in front of the flatscreen is because I have two sons, and we have the occasional weekend movie night together.

Anyways, a few months ago we ended up watching the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and I was (very) pleasantly surprised—the movies were refreshingly pro-life.

There were a number of instances, but I’ll just stick to my favorite three; spoiler alerts ahead!

In Vol. 2, main character Peter “Star-Lord” Quill (played by Chris Pratt), who is the leader of the Guardians, ends up connecting with the father (Kurt Russell) he never knew, and as Peter’s father relays the details of how Peter came to be, they walk through a hall of dioramas. The last scene in the series shows a mother and father together as the man presses his hand to the woman’s belly—with a view inside the womb we see a very small Peter Quill with a beating heart, and the father notes that from his love for this woman, came his precious son.

The other two examples can be found in Vol. 3, and they’re intertwined. Towards the end of the movie, several of the Guardians find themselves aboard an enemy ship—the villain is actually the villain because he’s a eugenicist which is, again, pro-life—and when they find cages full of children (the newest supreme race created by the baddie), they rush through to release those held behind the bars. During this process, one of the guardians throws open a cell door, and screams in shock because what she sees is not an adorable little child, but a very ugly genetically-modified creature from a previous “batch” of experiments. Yet… because the creature is part human, her life matters, and the guardian ushers her to safety.

(A little context is needed for this next point: One of the guardians is Drax the Destroyer, a character who is deeply heartbroken by the loss of his wife and young daughter to the villain of the first movie, and this history is what makes him who he is.)

At the very end of this same movie, the villain is defeated and there are brighter days on the horizon, but all those lab-grown children are essentially orphaned after the death of their creator; at this point, one guardian says this to Drax:

You weren’t born to be a destroyer. You were born to be a dad.

So, if you want to shut out the world for a bit, I recommend the Guardians movies: there’s neither nudity nor sex scenes, the music is fantastic, and the value of innocent life plays a surprisingly central role.

(In between the second and third installments, apparently the storyline carried over into the Avengers series, but I heard those were so unwatchable so we didn’t indulge, and going from Vol. 2 to Vol. 3 without the in-between details was no problem.)

Image from YouTube video.