The Florida 'trans genocide'

Among the horrors of the modern age is the ongoing “Trans Genocide.” It’s not like the ongoing genocide of the Jews Hamas and its Iran-backed proxies are doing their best to impose. This one is indigenous to America, and is far, far worse, because trans people and their, at last count, 57 or so genders are intellectually, spiritually and above all, morally superior to any form of life that has yet existed. One of the defining characteristics of the Trans Genocide is no actual deaths, a principle most recently demonstrated in Florida:

On Friday, transgender activists across the state of Florida targeted multiple Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices after Gov. DeSantis announced a new policy change to state driver's licenses.



This includes removing the option for an individual to choose their own gender. Residents will only be able to list their birth sex on state driver's licenses, which reverts back to the state's initial policy.

Graphic: Twitter (X) Screenshot

Driver’s licenses are a primary form of government-issued identification. Police officers rely on them to positively identify people, as do other Americans. There is no good, legitimate reason to try to confuse that process.

The policy update failed to sit well with transgender activists and they were seen protesting the decision outside of multiple DMVs across Florida. Video footage and images showed the group of protesters holding up makeshift tombstones with words written on them that insinuate the policy change will "kill" transgender people. They laid on the ground with the tombstones acting as if they were dead as they draped themselves in trans flags.

The horror of the depth and evil of the Trans Genocide should be obvious to anyone—were it not delusional.

Last month, Robert Kynoch, deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, sent a memo detailing the policy change which stated that allowing an individual to change their own gender on licenses and ID cards goes against state law explaining that gender "has historically been understood as a synonym for ‘sex,’ which is determined by innate and immutable biological and genetic characteristics."



Kynoch explained that a driver’s license "is an identification document and, as such, serves a critical role in assisting public and private entities in correctly establishing the identity of a person presenting the license."

"Permitting an individual to alter his or her license to reflect an internal sense of gender role or identity, which is neither immutable nor objectively verifiable, undermines the purpose of an identification record and can frustrate the state’s ability to enforce its laws," he added.

Imagine that. Most Americans would find Kynoch’s explanation unremarkable and inherently rational, but not the victims of Trans Genocide. One kills trans everywhere, it seems, by a variety of innocuous means:

*Failing to use preferred pronouns.

*Failing to praise every trans as “brave and stunning.”

*Insisting there are males and females, and nothing else.

*Daring to think Trans and trans ideology are silly and destructive to individuals and society.

*Teaching actual biology.

*Being willing to let Trans alone.

*Refusing to grant every trans demand.

*Refusing to allow Trans to pee and shower wherever they please.

*Refusing to allow trans to beat—actually and figuratively—women in sports.

*Refusing to allow “gender affirming care” and particularly, describing it as what it is: the surgical mutilation of children.

*Demanding schools teach actual academic content rather than political/sexual propaganda and grooming.

The ultimate, and most insidious expression of Trans Genocide, however, is the sure conviction among Trans Normal Americans might be silently disapproving of them. How can anyone who silently disapproves intend anything but the wholesale slaughter of Trans? The “silence is violence” principle can lead to no other conclusion.

And so innumerable innocent Trans must prostrate themselves at DMV offices, their cardboard tombstones solemnly announcing their horrible deaths at the hands of uncaring bureaucrats and politicians whose murderous demand they identify themselves by their gender “assigned at birth” forever define them.

The horror.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.