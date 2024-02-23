The elites versus the rest of us

The elites view radical, violent protest movements — and the groups that foster them, such as Black Lives Matter — with extraordinary tolerance and charity. But when a true populist movement arises, and white, working-class Christians get uppity and threaten to vote for someone like a Donald Trump, they go into full “snit” mode and look down their noses in horror and approbation at the great unwashed.

Brexit, too, was an example of the elites being caught with their pants down. They simply couldn’t believe that many folks would challenge the wisdom they so generously espoused from atop their political thrones. With staggering and sickening hubris, these elites characterized Trump’s rise and Britain’s E.U. exit as “illegitimate,” “irrational,” and unforgivable effrontery — a revolt against “experts’” authority. (To quote the “Church Lady” from the old Saturday Night Live skit: “Well, isn’t that special?” It’s well past time these bureaucratic bedsores took one on the chin.)

This “revolt” is anything but irrational. In America, the white working class has suffered through declining marriage rates, stagnant — or worse — wage rates...and even declining life expectancy. They see illegal aliens and robots taking jobs away from them while their values are denigrated on a daily basis. They see the elites’ attempt to take their firearms away from them at the same time as they strive to import more and more aliens into their communities, some from terrorist hotbeds. Their eyes widen as the powers that be force-feed them transgender bathrooms and mock Christianity while embracing Islam as a “religion of peace.” They bust their butts and pay their taxes...and are rewarded by being called “hicks” and racists and homophobes, even as they see more and more people being given a free ride, courtesy of the government they partially pay for.

They know they are not the aggressors, but the aggrieved. They are not the predators, but the prey. They have a big target on their backs, and they are finally, logically, reasonably, getting tired of it.

The elites don’t care. They know the end result of their own policies. They carefully pander to every type of minority, as these groups will be the majority in the very near future, and likely an overwhelming majority not that long after that. In a twisted political dance, the “tolerant” elitists are already boldly discriminating against a bare majority...in order to prove to the large minority that they won’t discriminate against them!

Far too many unelected, bureaucratic pencil-pushers in Washington and Brussels have been granted nearly complete control over those they are supposedly to serve, due to the cravenness of their elected “bosses.” These duplicitous diplomats and sanctimonious “servants” sneer self-righteously at those who they derisively say cling to their God and their guns, as they arouse themselves by marinating in their own supposed superiority.

The West and its signature values of limited representative government, respect for the individual, free will, free markets, discipline, work ethic, and reasoned faith led the world out of the Dark Ages. Bizarrely and remarkably, the truth of the matter is that elites in the Western media, government, entertainment, and academia are now revolting against the same values that changed the world so much for the better. Progressive?

In America, the Biden administration is putting the kibosh on gas stoves and, now, all new liquid natural gas export approvals, ostensibly to fight climate change — but, some believe, more likely just to piss off political opponents. Mindbogglingly, various Western governments are essentially declaring war on farmers, or at least farming, again purportedly to combat global warming. So what will 8 billion people eat? The elites say, “Let them eat bugs!” Indeed, you will eat ze bugs...and be happy! The globalists at the WEF have taken it upon themselves to plan our subjugation. In a sort of reverse Genesis, these would-be deities seek to save the earth from humanity. At the 2024 Forum, the global aristocracy vowed to ramp up censorship of dissenting opinion. If they can successfully implement broad-based censorship of those with whom they disagree, there is no hope for the rest of us to throw off our shackles. Period. That is why the American Founders wrote — and enshrined — the First Amendment to the Constitution.

The elites believe they know what’s best for everyone else, and the planet at large. But in reality, they are far more concerned with what’s best for them — and their image as virtue-signaling champions of a supposedly utopian future. It is up to us to ensure that their assault on logic, morality, and sanity does not succeed — no matter the consequences.

