The brave small-town mayor who could stand up to hate; the cowardly big-city mayor who couldn't

Like many big Democrat-run cities, the once mighty Chicago is reeling from high crime, high unemployment, high taxes, high debt, high corruption, high invasion of illegal aliens, high exodus of solid working class jobs and workers, etc.

So how does Chicago's Democrati City Council and Chicago's freshman Democratic mayor, Brandon Johnson, a former city schooteacher, plan to combat all these problems?

Oh, easy -- pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire between the murderous Hamas regime in Gaza and Israel bravely fighting back.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday played a pivotal role in the City Council's decision to call for an "immediate" ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza. Johnson cast the deciding vote, breaking a 23-23 tie on a resolution sponsored by Alderpersons Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) and Daniel La Spata (1st). The resolution, which demands an immediate ceasefire, U.S.-sponsored humanitarian aid for Gaza, and the release of all hostages, was met with heated debate and public disapproval. "I will exercise my vote and my right and I vote, ‘Aye,'" Johnson stated. During the testimony of Ald. Debra Silverstein, the only Jewish member of the City Council, Johnson cleared the City Hall chambers as protestors refused to maintain decorum. Silverstein criticized the resolution for its one-sidedness and lack of mention of Hamas' "brutal and depraved" attacks against Israel. She also questioned Mayor Johnson's administration's lobbying efforts in support of the resolution. "We all want what’s best for the city," Silverstein said . "I don’t understand why there was so much personal political capital put behind this when 28 alders asked for collaboration and there was absolutely no clear collaboration from the other side." Oh. On social media platform X, Ald. Ray Lopez accused Mayor Johnson of investing significant political capital behind closed doors to get the resolution passed. "Should we mention @ChicagosMayor [Brandon Johnson] is personally calling [alderpersons] offering plum committee assignments or leadership positions in exchange for yes votes for the ceasefire resolution?" Lopez wrote on X. O-o-oh! Yeah, that will solve Chicago's problems.

Meanwhile, in Orland Park, a middle class suburb of Chicago with minimal Jewish presence and an increasing population of (illegal aliens) Muslims, the mayor rejected a similar resolution, described in this WGNTV piece: Suburban mayor unapologetic, despite criticism over rejecting cease-fire resolution in Gaza

“But first and foremost, I’m an American. I’m not a German-American. I’m an American. That’s where my allegiances lie, period. End of story,” he said. If you’re an American citizen and you don’t feel that way, in my opinion, you’re entitled to that opinion. But you can certainly go and fight and go to another country and support that country and all the power to you if you choose to do that.”

Oh! He's an American doing what is best for his constituents. He understands that grandstanding on an irrelevant issue to please a loud, disruptive minority is dangerous in the long run. And the short run.

What a great concept!