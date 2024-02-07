The ‘Border Bill’ was to have funded all sorts of things Americans don’t want

The now (thankfully) defunct Senate border bill had a price tag of $118,214,271,000 plus a little more in transfers from already appropriated funds. (All figures will be rounded after this for ease of reading.) That’s a lot of taxpayer money, and almost none of it was to have gone for the border. Instead, Democrats had all sorts of other plans for it, and taxpayers should understand exactly what went on.

Of the total, 57% ($67.3b) was allocated to the Department of Defense for personnel, operations and maintenance, procurement, R&D, and command operations. More specifically, 71% of that ($47.7b) was to support Ukraine. Another $10.4b was directed to support Israel, and $1.9b helped our friend Taiwan. $3.3b was for submarines and submarine base construction. Central Command (the Middle East) got $2.4b, while the Indo-Pacific Command received $542m. That was the National Security portion of this bill. This was all pretty straightforward, and nothing was new or alarming.

Of the remaining $50.9b for the Border Security section, $19.4b was designated for federal law enforcement activities. The funny thing is that this bill would finish building the wall with all its detection systems in place. So much for the pro(re)gressives’ open borders policy. The wall was not separately costed out, but the technical systems ran to about $685m.

Image via AI of how bills really get made

You know, if we simply built the wall, described in the bill as a “steel bollard pedestrian barrier built at least 18 to 30 feet in effective height and augmented with anti-climb and anti-dig features,” and prohibited entry into the country of all except properly vetted and visaed applicants, we could save $45 to $50 billion right off the top. Just a suggestion to conservatives seeking to resurrect this bill outright. Plus, we wouldn’t need to build permanent processing and detention facilities on our southern border.

And then there are the really juicy bits. There was $98m in this bill for the Department of Energy to purchase radioactive isotopes…but not from Russia. I don’t know, but maybe a “buy back” program wouldn’t be so bad.

There was $400m to FEMA for “eligible nonprofit organizations to prevent, prepare for, protect against, and respond to acts of terrorism or other threats.” Under this Administration, we can guess which organizations would be eligible (Planned Parenthood, gender transition clinics, and the like) and which would not (pregnancy care centers, synagogues, and churches). Though it would be nice to be wrong about that.

The Democrats and their pet Senators also designated $2.7b for DHHS for refugee and entrant support, including legal representation for minors. Note the language change here—not “aliens,” not “immigrants,” but “entrants.” This would have been funding, via NGOs, to cover a variety of support needs for the illegals. This is beyond being an attractant; it’s a siren call to tsunami the border beyond Biden’s wildest dreams.

The bill also had funding via the State Department for anti-fentanyl operations, nonproliferation, anti-terrorism, and emergency operations. Nothing new…except for $18.7 billion to the President to disperse at his discretion, including $7.8b to Ukraine (excluding funding pension plans.)

A big chunk ($3.5b) of the President’s discretionary money was “to address humanitarian needs and assist refugees in response to the situations in Israel and Ukraine, and for assistance for other vulnerable populations and communities.” That means Gaza and the West Bank.

How do we know? Because of the $25m directed to the State and USAID Inspectors General, $10m was “for the oversight and monitoring of assistance made available for Gaza by this title” and other previous funding. In fact, the Secretary of State was required to prepare “a report assessing whether funds appropriated by this title and made available for assistance for the West Bank and Gaza have been diverted by Hamas or other terrorist and extremist entities in the West Bank and Gaza.”

In other words, the bill would have funded Gaza and the West Bank (i.e., Hamas and the Palestinian Authority). That was as good a reason as any to vote this bill down.

Congressional conservatives, We the People are counting on you to be smart and stand up to the Dem bullies in the Senate. The American people pushed back this time around but you’re the real gatekeepers…and please, read the darned bills because the Devil is always in those details.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant who X-tweets at @oh_yeahMee.