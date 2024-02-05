Teacher bans ‘improper English’ in English class and suffers the wrath of the woke

A teacher bringing back order and authority to the classroom? Godspeed.

Who would have guessed that actual education returning to the education sector would be a double-edged sword? An unidentified teacher has gone viral for banning a few dozen slang words from being used in his/her English class, raising the academic achievement bar, and declaring that the students will “carry” themselves as “scholars” in the classroom… and this brave educator is suffering the wrath of the woke. Here are the details, from a New York Post report:

A teacher sparked a furious debate online after unveiling a list of 32 slang words that are forbidden in their classroom, as seen in an X post with more than 33 million views. ‘The gibberish some of you choose to use is improper English,’ the anonymous educator declared while announcing the vernacular blacklist, which was instated at an unnamed school. They imposed the policy after noticing an uptick in students using terms they deemed ‘inappropriate for an academic setting’ as well as detrimental to the learning process. … Many commenters accused the teacher of talking out of school, claiming that her policy was a bit overzealous. … ‘She’s on a power trip & and doesn’t value the language of her students,’ declared a third. ‘She is more concerned with compliance than learning about her students because she does not value her students’ identities.’

When you hear the word “overzealous” you might think the classroom policy… overzealous, but I don’t and here’s why:

How yall feel bout this ? pic.twitter.com/JRC8raLh3f — 𝓈𝒶𝑔𝒾𝓉𝑒𝓇𝓇𝑜𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉★ (@hearts4zaniyahh) January 7, 2024

Call me crazy, but it seems like articulacy and literacy are objectively good things, in any and every advanced language—however, that’s not how the woke left sees it.

At least five of these sound like unintelligible noises, while three are outright profane; yet what’s most strange is that many of the people in the comments who took issue with the list of banned words, called it—yep, you guessed it—“racist” and “anti-black.”

Now, I will say that this list probably was intended for a classroom in which a majority (if not all) of the students are black, because who else throws around the “n-word” with wild abandon other than certain portions of the black community? (Maybe white leftists, but they’re few and far between, and it’s only when a black conservative thinks for himself.) Furthermore, most of these words are apparently rap music references—and while I certainly don’t personally enjoy modern rap, objectively it’s a genre which largely lacks any real musical ability or talent. So much of it is computer-generated noises and beats, autotune, and the most mindless lyrics repeated ad nauseam—go listen to “Dab of Ranch [dressing]” by Migos in which the rappers simply repeat the “dab of Ranch” line which is a reference to diamonds on a “Rolly” (Rolex) if you beg to differ.

Additionally, saying that banning a list of ridiculously ignorant rap references is anti-black presupposes that this is the best blacks can do, but it’s certainly not; just like black Americans are in fact able to obtain photo identification for voting purposes (to the shock of many Democrats), they too can speak English properly. Herman Cain… Thomas Sowell… Clarence Thomas… Walter E. Williams... Booker T. Washington… I could go on and on. (And if I had to guess, I’d actually wager that the teacher is himself/herself a black educator.)

You know what’s actually anti-black? Condemning black children to illiteracy, and therefore impoverished futures, by withholding a proper education… treating black children as though they’re too dumb and incapable of doing something as simple as properly speaking their native language… pushing white students to excel and achieve academic greatness while saddling black students with zero standards… basically, any Democrat policy regarding education.

Why the left fights so hard to remove true education from the equation becomes vividly clear when you view it through the lens of Edward Everett’s words: “Education is a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army.”

Image generated by AI.