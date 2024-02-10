Tales of a well-meaning, elderly, man with a poor memory

On Thursday evening, in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report about Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents, declining to prosecute him, I learned that President Biden would make a statement to the nation.

I was surprised but anxious to hear whatever he had to say.

In the end, what we watched was a grumpy old man who proved that Mr. Hur was correct.

How can a man deemed too senile to stand trial be deemed fit to run this country? President Biden broke the law “willfully,” presenting “serious risks to national security” — but he’s too senile to put on the stand: That’s the bottom line of special counsel Robert Hur’s report on the prez’s mishandling of classified documents. Too senile to appear before a jury but fit to take the dreaded 3 a.m. phone call? You can't make this up. Of course, there is a lot more to this story than Mr. Hur's report. We suspected back in 2020 that then-candidate Mr. Biden had problems answering questions or thinking on his feet. This is why the Democrats hid him in the basement and avoided questions from real reporters. This is also why they fixed the primaries so that he could get the nomination without much of an effort.

It got worse when he made it to the White House and then couldn't answer questions or else started making up stories.

Yes, a president is going to mess up a name now and then. In Mr. Biden's case, it was over and over.

Let's not forget the role of the media.

They protected him and allowed this now-president to avoid press conferences.

Wonder now why the media's credibility is sinking, too?

Last, but not least, I was not the only one who watched the “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” China saw him. Iran saw him. Our enemies know that they are dealing with a man with problems.

