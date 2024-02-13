Stupid Bidenflation pet tricks: Biden blames companies for 'shrinkflation' instead of his own government spending

Joe Biden blames everyone but himself for the inflation he himself created.

In reality, it's him.

He's spent government money like Evita and not surprisingly, got the same result -- inflation up the wazoo.

Yet he spends his presidency looking for a way to blame others.

His latest is the launch of a campaign against "shrinkflation."

He put out this ridiculous ad during the Super Bowl.

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same?



Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend.



I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F — President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024

It's a small thing -- he's got a war in Ukraine, an open border, a military recruiting crisis, a special counsel who questioned his sentience -- and his concern right now is package size.

The whole thing is an outrageous attempt to deflect from his Bidenflation.

When companies reduce package sizes of products, they're responding to Bidenlfation. They can either raise prices and keep the same package size, or reduce the package size without raising the price.

Whichever they choose, they're going to catch hell for it from Biden and his ilk because they're apparently not supposed to respond to inflation at all.

Notice that Biden lays out a group of popular brands of snacks and cookies, as if to put the companies that make them on notice.

What's he going to do if they keep responding to his inflation in a way that he doesn't like? Arrest them? In this day and age, I suppose someone needs to ask.

He's blamed egg farmers. He's blamed gas station owners. He's blamed chicken farmers. He's blamed Big Oil. He's blamed Putin.

Now he's blaming package size.

He seems to think the voters are stupid.

Screen shot from Twitter video.