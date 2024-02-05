SD tribe president ‘banishes’ Kristi Noem from reservation over comments about border security

Oh, so national sovereignty, respecting a country’s borders, and established law and order are objectionable political ideals? Please Mr. President-of-an-indian-reservation, tell me more.

The “Condescending Wonka” meme comes to mind—seriously, is this the battle that a tribal reservation president wants to fight? Apparently yes, because from a Fox News report published yesterday, we learned this:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was banned from the Pine Ridge Reservation after speaking about wanting to bolster the U.S.-Mexico border by sending razor wire and security personnel to Texas, adding that cartels are infiltrating the state’s reservations. Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out issued a statement on social media on Friday regarding Noem’s comments. ‘Due to the safety of the Oyate, effective immediately, you are hereby Banished from the homelands of the Oglala Sioux Tribe,’ Star Comes Out said in a Friday statement addressed to Noem. ‘Oyate’ is a word for people or nation. … Star Comes Out said he believes many people coming to the southern border in search of jobs and a better life are indigenous people from places like El Salvadore, Guatemala and Mexico and do not deserve to be ‘dehumanized and mistreated’ by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and ‘his cohorts.’ ‘They don’t need to be put in cages, separated from their children like during the Trump Administration, or be cut up by razor wire furnished by, of all places, South Dakota,’ Star Comes Out said.

(Here’s a thought… don’t be stupid and climb over/through razor wire.)

I’m sorry, did Star Comes Out say Noem was “banished”? “Banished” from what? “Banished” from… entering a sovereign nation of which she is not a citizen? Crossing a border against the will of the people who live there? Violating political boundaries and the rule of law? Would her presence in Pine Ridge be “illegal” if she were to disobey her “banishment”? And this, all because Noem said that borders matter and she’d be supporting border security efforts?

Oh the irony.

Now, pretend Noem violates that reservation border and enters Pine Ridge anyway, bringing millions of “friends” in search of a “better life” with her, then successfully demands money, housing, and college tuition at the expense of his people, maybe curbstomps a few tribal law enforcement officers, and insists on representation in Pine Ridge’s government.

So were the Obama-Biden “cages” okay? And would he prefer that children be left with “parents” who aren’t really their parents, but traffickers exploiting the “family unit” loopholes?

Here’s another layer of irony, from someone in the comments of the Fox News item:

The Sioux were historic enemies of most native American tribes, among them the Ojibway, the Assiniboine, the Cree, the Crow, the Pawnee and the Kiowa Indians. The Great Sioux war in the late 1870’s were against the Northern Cheyenne. It's not like they were peaceful, loved and supported their neighbors in the past as they are claiming they do now.

Now, I’m a proponent of the mass deportation—bring back Eisenhower-style politics—but since that’s a pipe dream, maybe we start busing the illegals to Pine Ridge instead of Chicago?

Image: Office of the Governor, South Dakota, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.