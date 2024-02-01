Schadenfreude: O'Keefe video indicates Democrats know there is no escape from Biden and Harris

For all the scattered talk about President Obama's wife, Michelle, replacing near-senile Joe Biden on the Democrat ticket for president, investigative reporter James O'Keefe has come up with an undercover video of a high ranking White House official indicating it's probably not going to happen:

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can't say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.”



“I'm just telling you what I've heard…… pic.twitter.com/75Wdw03DHs — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 31, 2024

According to the Daily Wire:

James O’Keefe released new video Wednesday from a sting operation in which he talked to a White House official who offered insight into private White House deliberations about myriad issues concerning President Joe Biden and the 2024 election, including the mental decline of the president and widespread dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris. The guerrilla journalist said he met with Charlie Kraiger, a cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign Affairs desk officer in the Executive Office at the White House, earlier this month while “under cover” with his hair dyed and fake eye glasses. The two were at a restaurant in the Washington, D.C. area, with drinks on the table on what appears to have been premised as a date. ... In response to questioning by O’Keefe, Kraiger acknowledged concerns about Biden’s mental health and suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris is being kept on as his 2024 running mate because of her sex and race despite low approval numbers. Asked by O’Keefe if Biden will indeed end up being the nominee, Kraiger said, “Yes, and [Kamala Harris] will be the vice president nominee,” adding, “There was a debate about removing her from the ticket, but sadly they didn’t.” “She’s not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the godd*mn presidential ticket,” said Kraiger. “Like what kind of message are you going to send to like African-American voters? How would you spin that? People would be like what the f***? Like she’s a woman and she’s multiracial.” When O’Keefe pressed Kraiger about Biden suffering from what O’Keefe described as “dementia,” Kraiger said, “He’s definitely slowing down.” “I think they need to get rid of him or her,” Kraiger said. “But no one in modern history has ever said, like, ‘We’re not going to renominate the president for a second term.’”

He also said that based on his White House experience, he knew that Michelle Obama was not interested in becoming president, not after what her husband "went through."(That echoes the sentiment of pundit Dan Bongino, who served in the Secret Service in the White House and similarly believed she was not interested).

What does that tell us?

That the Democrats are stuck, and know they are stuck, with running Joe Biden as their presidential nominee, and Kamala Harris as their vice presidential nominee.

That's got to the be most miserable thing in the world for them, knowing they have a lemon and can't trade it in for a model that works.

They are stuck with Tweedledum and Tweedledee and all they can do is tread water in the hopes of Biden dropping dead or pulling out on his own, and Harris somehow exits the picture or gets knocked out on corruption charges, and Michelle Obama is not a contender. Whom they can possibly put their hopes into is far, far away into the future.

They rigged Joe Biden in over Bernie Sanders and now they have to sit in the results of their own machinations.

And President Trump is waiting in the wings.

Too bad about that for them.

The rest of us can only laugh.

Image: Screen shot from YouTube video.