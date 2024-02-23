Saving democracy by going around the courts

By now you know that the Democrats' message in 2024 is that Trump is a wanna-be dictator. Yes, The Orange Man is out to destroy everything and end democracy as we've known it. It's enough to scare the you know what out of you. I guess that's the idea. Biden can't speak two sentences but Trump is going to mute you.

So how is President Biden out to save democracy? Well let's see:

President Biden announced the cancellation Wednesday of $1.2 billion in student loan debt for more than 150,000 borrowers, saying the relief will allow them to buy homes, start families and otherwise benefit the economy. “Folks, I'm happy to have been able to forgive these loans because when we... relieve Americans of student debt, they are free to chase their dreams,” he told dozens of supporters at the Culver City Julian Dixon Library.

Chase their dreams by going around the courts? Or chase their dreams by having the middle-class pay them?

According to the article, the Biden campaign wants to get the young ones excited. Sort of like when the Obama reelection campaign used DACA to turn out disenchanted young Hispanics.

Is it going to work? I don't think so. As the father of three sons who paid back their loans, I think that many will react like me: Why are you asking me to pay for your schooling? I have not seen any recent polls but this is so unfair that my guess is that it won't be a popular decision.

Of course, the larger point is that the man who is worried about the state of our democracy used a pen with a straight face to go around the courts. I am not a mind reader but I think people see through this effort to buy votes.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Freepix.UK