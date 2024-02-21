Rob Reiner’s Christians-can’t-vote-for-Trump documentary rakes in… less than $40k its opening weekend?

As John Nolte of Breitbart said, Rob Reiner’s new documentary “didn’t just tank at the box office, it was humiliated.”

On Friday, Reiner’s Christians-can’t-vote-for-Trump film made its debut at 85 theaters across the country, and after four days, raked in a grand total of… drum roll please… $38,000.

Yes, a whopping thirty-eight grand, which, under Bidenomics, doesn’t get you very far. (Reiner can’t even go and buy a new base-model Tesla to virtue-signal for his “climate emergency” political views because the car rings in at $38,990.)

Here’s a bit of the breakdown, per Nolte:

In 85 theaters, Reiner’s bigoted attack on Christians who dared to vote for Donald Trump earned just $38,415 over four days. As one website put it, that’s ‘averaging $451 [per] theater over four days, which is incredibly low.’ If you assume it only had ‘one showing each day (and likely it had several), it brought in around 112 dollars a day, or ten people a day spread across however many showings.’

Awww, bless his heart.

From September 2023 article at Variety in which Reiner and director Dan Partland discussed the film:

‘Christianity is in crisis,’ said Partland. ‘To be clear, Christianity is not the problem, and having one’s faith inform one’s political beliefs is not the problem. The problem is the intertwining of a Christian identity with a political identity such that it can be hard to tell where one ends and the other begins. The danger to democracy led me to explore this topic, but what I learned in the process is that the threat may be even greater to the Church itself. I’m thrilled to partner with Oscilloscope, as they understand the importance of bringing awareness to a divisive, political version of Christianity that has little in common with Christian principles.’ ‘Not since the Civil War has our country been so divided. ‘God & Country’ throws a spotlight on the role that Christian Nationalism has played in stoking that division,’ said Reiner. ‘With the deepest respect for Christians who are sincere in their faith, but who are misinformed about the dangers and history of Christian Nationalism, I was compelled to produce this film to use my voice to draw awareness to the threat it poses.’

Now, Reiner is admittedly, “not a Christian” but somehow he finds himself qualified and “informed” to teach on Christian theology, doctrinal debates, or Christian history?

Naturally, I didn’t see the movie, and have no intention to, but Jon Brown writing for Christian Post said the “premise” of the movie is the “demonizing” of Christians “with inflammatory insinuations that invoke the Third Reich,” and basically set out to debunk this idea that America is a nation founded on the idea now embraced by this “Christian nationalist” movement. Does someone want to tell these guys how much Adolf Hitler hated Christians? What happened to Dietrich Bonhoeffer when he shared the Gospel? Sophie Scholl? Does anyone want to remind them what type of “evangelicals” helped elect Hitler? Because I know; those Hitler voters were the progressive (socialist) ones, not the conservative ones. True Christianity is... Christian charity, and Christian charity is not socialism; it does not see the state, or the taxpayers, as the responsible party for the widowed, orphaned, or poor. The party responsible for caring for the disadvantaged falls on the shoulders of the professing Christian church.

Film critic Roger Ebert gave the movie two stars, saying there wasn’t “a lot to see” that you couldn’t just find by watching “The Daily Show” or MSNBC, noting the only entertaining parts were the “history” lessons and the reminder that the Bible doesn’t mention the word “abortion.” Well, no kidding, but it does talk about murder and child sacrifice.

As Nolte observes, Reiner is the epitome of white privilege—he’s an old white guy who has produced failed film after failed film, with his last big hit being in 2005, and before that, 1997. Yet, he’s given “opportunity after opportunity” to try again. Reiner, like all arch-leftists, can’t seem to accept that they aren’t as smart and informed as they sit around and bloviate to be; here’s a message from Trump, and one I could have sworn was written just for Reiner:

Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2013

Image: YouTube video screengrab.