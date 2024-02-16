Recapping the two-tiered justice system in light of revelations that foreign intel spied on Trump associates

The Obama and Biden administrations have continually used government bureaucrats to target political opponents. The media has known this for a long time, and hasn’t cared. They pretend that Obama and Biden were clean, and that Trump was/is the “greatest threat to democracy” America has ever seen.

The story below is one of pure election interference in the 2016 election:

CIA and foreign intelligence agencies illegally targeted 26 Trump associates before 2016 Russia collusion claims: report The US Intelligence Community asked foreign spy agencies to surveil 26 associates of Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election, which triggered the allegations that the former president’s campaign had been colluding with Russia, according to a report. Former CIA Director John Brennan identified and presented the targets to the US’s intelligence-sharing partners in the so-called ‘Five Eyes’ agencies – the intelligence-gathering organizations in the US, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – according to a report published Monday on Michael Shellenberger’s Public Substack.

Maybe the reason the intelligence agencies miss things like Hamas’s years-long preparation to attack Israel is because they’re more consumed with destroying politicians they don’t like.

Of course this story will not make it onto channels like CNN or MSNBC because the legacy media is complicit in the continuing election interference, doing their part and burying the truth about how corrupt our government is from the public.

Obama also used the IRS to target his political opponents who just wanted smaller government and lower taxes; the corrupt Justice Department tasked an Obama donor to conduct the pretend investigation of Lois Lerner who perjured herself and obstructed justice by destroying computers while violating the constitutional free speech and freedom of association rights of Tea Party members. Naturally, the corrupt DOJ let Lerner off because many Democrats in the Obama administration were above the law.

A report about how the Obama administration illegally spied on ordinary Americans throughout his eight years in office came out after Obama left office:

Report: Obama era NSA admits to years of illegal searches on Americans A bombshell report claims that the NSA, under then President Obama, conducted years of illegal searches of American's private data. The report appears in the online publication Circa and details how once-classified documents show how the spy agency failed to disclose the abuses. According to a previously classified report reviewed by Circa, one in 20 electronic communications by Americans were scooped up and kept by the NSA. The NSA admitted that the actions of the so-called 702 database potentially violated the fourth amendment protections of millions of Americans. This even after the spy agency's own supervisors agreed in 2011 to follow certain safeguards. The publication goes on to say the Obama administration self-disclosed the violations late last year just before President Donald Trump was elected. The admittance of wrongdoing was made before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

Of course no one was charged for these constitutional abuses because the Justice department didn’t care. Why didn’t the media highlight this lawlessness while they campaigned for Biden and sought to destroy Trump in 2020?

Obama’s team used the Espionage Act to jail reporters’ sources, but instead of just reporting that, this article editorialized that “Trump could be worse” with no evidence to support the claim:

Obama used the Espionage Act to put a record number of reporters’ sources in jail, and Trump could be even worse Under pressure from Congress and intelligence agencies, Attorney General Eric Holder directed the Department of Justice to aggressively prosecute government employees who discussed classified information with reporters.

Obama continually spied on journalists:

Obama Administration Secretly Obtains Phone Records of AP Journalists The Department of Justice secretly obtained phone records for reporters and editors who work for the Associated Press news agency, including records for the home phones and cell phones of individual journalists, apparently in an effort to uncover a leak.

And here:

The Obama administration has investigated a reporter with Fox News as a probable ‘co-conspirator’ in a criminal spying case after a report based on a State Department leak.

How dare Sharyl Attkisson tell the truth about Holder and Obama!

Vendetta: How the Obama Administration Harassed Sharyl Attkisson for Her Reporting on Operation Fast and Furious

And, what about this?

Warrants to Spy on Trump Campaign Lacked Probable Cause, DOJ Admits Turns out the FBI and Justice Department did abuse the FISA process, omit material information, and subvert justice, and the DOJ now has admitted it.

Yeah, we call that… lying.

So why didn’t a slew of people go to jail for all these crimes? Because the corrupt Justice Department didn’t care.

In 2020, 51 former intelligence officials who wanted Biden to be president, penned a letter (without evidence) that said that the Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” looked like Russian disinformation. This gave the media cover to hide the truth from the public.

The FBI knew by the fall of 2020 that this wasn’t true, yet contacted social media outlets to mislead them into burying the truth from the public before the election.

Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook’s decision to restrict a story about Hunter during the 2020 election was based on FBI misinformation warnings.

At this moment, Trump is fighting off how many felony charges? Close to one hundred. And, Biden officials have allegedly participated in decisions relating to these ongoing suits, as they continually claim that they are not involved. Here’s this from a Breitbart report:

Prosecutors Reportedly Met with Biden Admin Before 3 Trump Indictments In three cases, prosecutors reportedly met with the Biden administration before indicting Trump: Alvin Bragg: New York – “Stormy Daniels” Case (state) Jack Smith: Miami – “Documents” Case (federal) Fani Willis: Fulton County, Georgia (state)

The media knows about all this illegal spying and constitutional abuse by Obama and Biden, yet supports them and targets Trump. They are as big a danger to our survival as a great and free country as the corrupt government swampers themselves.

Image generated by AI.