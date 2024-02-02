Public school teacher asks students to write a ‘Declaration of Independence’ from their parents

Out-and-out Maoism has cropped up in Maine; on Wednesday, Alex Newman of The Newman Report revealed that a public school teacher had assigned her students a “Declaration of Independence” exercise—but don’t get confused, because like all things left, the assignment was a corruption, and had nothing to do with the Judeo-Christian values of our founders. One of Samuel Adams’s most famous quotes comes to mind: “How strangely will the Tools of a Tyrant pervert the plain Meaning of Words!”

Instead, the teacher required the students to declare their independence from “something problematic” in their lives like… their “parents.” From Newman’s exposé:

The scandalous exercise, assigned by high-school ‘social studies’ teacher Sara Hampton in Maine’s Gorham school district, asked students to declare their independence from things in life that may be stressing them out. ‘Possible ideas’ suggested by Hampton included parents, government, racism, sexism, homophobia, inequality, ‘any form of control/authority,’ and more. ‘Now is your chance to officially declare yourself independent from something… anything!’ read the assignment description. ‘Think of something that is problematic for you in your life. Free yourself from whatever is causing you stress, making you unhappy, something with which you struggle, or is difficult for you to deal with.’

I wonder if Hampton’s assignment came with a gift? Perhaps a cute little pocket-sized book, bound in bright red? Maybe a neckerchief or an armband?

At first I thought how ironic it was that a teacher, who is also an authority figure, would be instructing her students to rebel from authority, but naturally, the Maine Maoist had that covered:

The only institution students are not allowed to declare independence from, the assignment continues, is school.

Because—yep, you guessed it—school authorities, like this teacher, are working to “liberate” children from the oppression of their parents.

I mean, this is straight out of The Communist Manifesto:

Do you charge us [communists] with wanting to stop the exploitation of children by their parents? To this crime we plead guilty. But, you say, we destroy the most hallowed of relations, when we replace home education by social. … The bourgeois clap-trap about the family and education, about the hallowed co-relation of parents and child, becomes all the more disgusting, the more, by the action of Modern Industry, all the family ties among the proletarians are torn asunder, and their children transformed into simple articles of commerce and instruments of labour [sic].

There are two things that underpin all communist cultural revolutions, and they are the indoctrination of the children, and the driving of a wedge between parent and child. We see it in the words of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, the martyrdom of Pavel “Pavlik” Morozov, and the history of China in the 1960s and 1970s—so it makes sense and it’s completely consistent with reality that America’s public school system is now ground zero.

Just the other day, one of my boys asked me why studying history was so important—he knows his momma well, and was trying to divert my attention from the low grade he’d just received on a language test—and among the many reasons I gave him, I underscored that ultimately, it gives us context for the present, and equips us with the knowledge we need to avoid the horrendous atrocities that have occurred routinely throughout the history of humanity. I relayed two quotes to him: “Those who don’t know the past are condemned to repeat it,” credited to George Santayana, as well as famed columnist Sydney J. Harris’s observation that “History repeats itself, but in such cunning disguise that we never detect the resemblance until the damage is done.”

Perhaps, had I been more prepared, I could have relayed the words of Yu Xiangzhen, a former member of the Red Guard, who now runs a blog to expose the Chinese democide:

‘If our descendants do not know the truth they will make the same mistakes again,’ she wrote in the introduction to her series of online reflections. ‘I want to use real experiences to prove that the Cultural Revolution was inhumane.”’

This morning that same son asked what I was writing about, and it was as simple as reiterating our recent after-school conversation: People who don’t know their (Maoist) history, either by willful ignorance or delusional denial, repeating it (Maoism.)

Image generated by AI.