PSA: Don’t be too pleasant in the workplace, you might be guilty of a ‘microaggression’

There’s really no winning when you’re white, because to the woke, (almost) everything is racist, no matter how uncolored or objectively good something actually is.

Math, statistics, and the scientific method have all fallen to the wokesters; after all, they’re instruments of racism, and white colonization, didn’t you know?

We’ve also watched the erasure of Judeo-Christian values and virtues, from the nuclear family to… politeness? See below:

UNREAL. Black woman claims a white person giving her a compliment at work is a microagression and can be offensive.



Complimenting black people is now racist pic.twitter.com/yqF08tAB5A — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2024

So these Marxist pawns want us to be impolite? Is that what I’m gathering? (Here’s another PSA: don’t ask those questions at Elon Musk’s X though, or you might get slapped with a 12-hour suspension like me.)

The gal in the video wonders if the “white lady” was just being nice when the latter complimented the former’s leadership skills, or if it was actually a subtle, unconscious jab.

(I’m going to go out on a limb here, and assume it was a genuine compliment.)

As you can see, the video above was actually filmed in two separate segments. First, the backstory and the question posed to the audience eliciting their thoughts, then comes the follow-up in which the woman gives her reasoning for why the compliment was actually “both” a compliment and a microaggression.

You can’t win! Well, let me clarify: You can’t win… if you’re white. If you’re white and you compliment a wokester, let alone one who’s black, you’re guilty of unconscious bias and/or microaggressive behavior; you act completely professional, although impersonal, you’re rude, superior, and white-centric. Would the “white lady” have said the same thing to a man? No, probably not, because he’s a man. Black man, white man, it wouldn’t matter. Compliments and excessive friendliness play a big part in female-to-female platonic interaction, but not female-to-male platonic interaction.

Good grief.

I thought the woke left was all about muddling the business-is-business environment of a workplace? Haven’t they been the ones forcing interpersonal relationships into job expectations? Or was that so last week?

These people who say positive characteristics (like politeness) are examples of white supremacy are the true bigots, with horrendous opinions of black people; asserting that courteous or friendly traits are white supremacy means that you think those traits are exclusive to white people. Therefore, you must think blacks don’t typically exhibit those traits… because they’re black?

They also just show how ignorant they are, because they clearly aren’t tracking on the fact that politeness is a virtue for many cultures—Chinese, Japanese, Korean—other than the Judeo-Christian white ones; in fact, politeness is a main pillar in these cultures.

If you’re a person who’s concerned about microaggressions, it means you can only be one of two people. Either you’re insecure in your identity or your competency and you’ve got a chip on your shoulder … or you’ve been so brainwashed to think of yourself as such a victim, and your world is so non-racist and conflict-free, you’re manufacturing a narrative that doesn’t exist.

In this case, I think “it’s both.”

Image from X.