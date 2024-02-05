Plant-based meats aren’t selling, so companies adjust fire and try a new strategy: real meat

As if you needed any more evidence that the “climate emergency” narrative is nothing more than a profit-driven and anti-human agenda, here you go, from a report by the “Climate Solutions” department of The Washington Post today: “As the plant-based meat market cools, some start-ups turn to a new ingredient: Actual meat[.]” From the article:

Plant-based meats — think the Impossible Burger or Quorn ‘chicken’ nuggets — are generally filled with a long list of strange-sounding ingredients: pea protein, potato starch, coconut oil, mycoproteins and more. Those ingredients have turned off some consumers and sparked concerns about the highly processed nature of the average veggie burger or faux slice of bacon. … But now, a few start-ups are planning on adding one more component to the mix: animal fat. Some companies are growing fat in laboratories, hoping to combine it with wheat protein and spices to make an extra porky form of plant-based bacon. Others are pulling animal byproducts from traditional meat production and blending it with plant ingredients to create pieces of shredded steak.

According to authors Shannon Osaka and Charlotte Lytton, “plant-based meats looked poised to take over the world” but now, the companies behind the industry, once “darlings” of Wall Street, are plummeting in value; Osaka and Lytton offered two reasons for the downward trend, both of which were rather duplicitous.

(Oh, sales are declining? Well then screw the “climate emergency” and the consequences, these corporations have to hit their numbers, even if that means doing the exact opposite of what they claimed to believe!)

First, as you read above, “some” consumers—and what they really mean are anti-progressive conservative consumers—are “turned off” by “strange-sounding ingredients” like potato starch and coconut oil. Give me a break. As someone who has never, and will never touch a plant-based “meat” product, what turns me off are the ingredients the authors failed to list; in the news item they reference Beyond Meat products, so let’s take a look:

Water, pea protein*, expeller-pressed canola oil, refined coconut oil, rice protein, natural flavors, dried yeast, cocoa butter, methylcellulose, and less than 1% of potato starch, salt, potassium chloride, beet juice color, apple extract, pomegranate concentrate, sunflower lecithin, vinegar, lemon juice concentrate, vitamins and minerals (zinc sulfate, niacinamide [vitamin B3], pyridoxine hydrochloride [vitamin B6], cyanocobalamin [vitamin B12], calcium pantothenate).

Highly-inflammatory and rancid engine lubricant peddled by Agenda 2030-aligned corporations? Hard pass.

“Natural flavors” as in cricket or mealworm powder? Absolutely not. (When an openly-left corporation that lives out the values of the World Economic Forum is oddly vague, it’s a major red flag.)

Methylcellulose? A synthetic compound created after applying a chemical agent to natural cellulose? No thanks.

Pyridoxine hydrochloride? The synthetic form of B6, which comes from petroleum ether and formaldehyde—petroleum ether isn’t actually an ether, it’s just been “lumped in” with the others because of its volatility and flammable properties. (How’s that for a “green” agenda? Using oil-based products to make food?) The counterfeit B6 may also lead to sensory issues and neurological damage, and “has been shown to actually inhibit the action of natural B6 in the body.” I prefer to get my B6 the old-fashioned way via God’s creation, thank you very much!

Secondly though, Osaka and Lytton, without any explanation, suggest that the first year of the “coronavirus pandemic” had something to do with tanking sales, so allow me to fill in the gap: 2020 was a year of awakening, with more people waking up each subsequent year, and that’s why the fake meat industry is imploding. People are seeing through Big Pharma, Big Food, and Big Government like never before, and God bless them for it.

Image: Public domain.