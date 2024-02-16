Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, once again makes fools of liberals

The unbearably oleaginous Justin Trudeau has been Canada’s prime minister since 2015, so there hadn’t been much pleasure in watching politics there for quite a while. But just over two years ago, Pierre Poilievre became leader of the Conservative Party and started exercising his dry wit and even garnering attention here.

Four months ago, he demolished the ego of an obnoxious liberal reporter while calmly eating an apple in an outdoor setting. It was a master class in outwitting a progressive while making it look easy:

Pierre Poilievre dismantles reporter's ego while eating an apple. pic.twitter.com/6DItXfhnR3 — The Counter Signal (@TheCounterSgnl) October 16, 2023

Yesterday, in a setting that was 180 degrees different, the august Canadian Parliament, he employed the three initials of a common, if vulgar, expression of wonderment at something that’s ridiculous: WTF.

As was obviously intended, he drew a reaction from the bewigged leader of the House. His response was absolutely priceless:

Canada’s next parliamentary election will be held no later than October 2025, and with Trudeau, often called Castreau because of his uncanny resemblance to Fidel Castro and his mother’s stay in Havana exactly nine months before his birth, is now deeply unpopular in Canada.

In the year since taking over Canada’s Conservatives, Pierre Poilievre has tapped grievance politics and assembled a coalition of populists, social conservatives and center-right moderates that would make him the favorite if a vote were held any time soon. Conservatives sit ahead of Trudeau’s Liberals with a 10-point lead.

I look forward to a Prime Minister Poilievre undoing the wreck Trudeau has made of Canada and entertaining the world with his wit.

