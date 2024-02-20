Obama’s FBI terrorist screening lead ‘extremely concerned’ with number of terror watchlist foreigners showing up at border

In 2009, FBI Director Robert Mueller III named Timothy J. Healy the director of the agency’s Terrorist Screening Center; it was a position he held for four years, until 2013.

Yesterday, Fox News aired a segment with Healy in which he issued a sobering warning about the southern border crossers, but specifically the astronomical influx of “known or suspected terrorists” illegally entering. Healy compared the figures between President Trump’s tenure and that of Joe Biden’s, and described the disparity as the cause for “sleepless nights.”

Here’s this, from a report at Breitbart News:

Healy said, ‘[F]rom my perspective at the Terrorist Screening Center, the last three years, you’ve had 336 known or suspected terrorists arrested between entry points in the southern border. If you take the past four years, fiscal year ’17, ’18, ’19, and ’20, you had 14. So, that caused us, from my perspective, sleepless nights.’

To recap: During the Trump years, a whopping 14 “known or suspected” terrorists were nabbed trying to enter the U.S. outside of the proper entry points; after three years of Biden, that number is 336. To frame it another way, this is a 2,300% increase.

To give the numbers even more perspective, Healy talked about his time at the Center, noting that on average, he and his team would find that “one or two” individuals per month from the terrorist watchlist were picked up in the interior of the U.S., and these were people who escaped detection by the Center, instead being arrested by other law enforcement agencies—Healy then wonders what those numbers would look like in the current situation, while aso drawing attention to the record levels of “gotaways”; he calls the border situation a “significant problem.”

I hate to say it, but the prospect of terorrist attacks on our own soil seems inevitable, and imminent. And, perhaps these hypothetical attacks would be the (manufactured) crisis that “they” don’t want to go to waste? Maybe the unnerving reality of being surrounded by nefarious foreigners looking to do us harm would compel the Ameican people to accept extensive domestic surveillance measures like those seen in communist China, or the digital IDs pushed by the powers that be. After all, with all these unknowns wandering around, wouldn’t it be best if we figured out who they are? For everyone’s safety, of course.

And, while they’re at it, maybe they’ll successfully do away with cash too—we wouldn’t want potential terrorists being able to buy anything that would be used to harm others without detection, now would we?

Heaven forfend the FBI put to use the same effort and tools they used to track down every little flag-waving grandma who dared get close to the Capitol building on January 6th.

People have no idea how thin (nonexistent) the line is between “for your safety” and “for your enslavement.”

