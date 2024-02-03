NYC prepares to hand out $53 million in taxpayer money to illegal aliens

When people enter America illegally, they should promptly be removed. If they make asylum claims, they should be placed in minimalist but safely maintained refugee centers that are economically sustainable and keep the illegal aliens out of mischief. But that’s not how Democrats operate. If you want perpetual political power, you illegally ship into the country people who will vote for you and be your foot soldiers, and you treat them well. The latest example is New York City’s plan to give illegal aliens $53 million worth of debit cards for foods that will not only feed them but will also assuage their delicate cultural sensibilities.

Here’s the main story:

Mayor Eric Adams’ administration will soon start handing out pre-paid credit cards to migrant families being put up in Big Apple hotels, The Post has learned. The $53 million pilot program, run by the New Jersey company Mobility Capital Finance, will provide asylum seekers arriving at the Roosevelt Hotel with the city cash to help them buy food, according to city records. It’ll start with a group of 500 migrant families in short-term hotel stays and will replace the current food service offered there, according to City Hall. The cards can only be used at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores — and migrants must sign an affidavit swearing they will only spend the funds on food and baby supplies or they will be kicked out of the program.

This $53 million must come from somewhere, and that somewhere is almost certainly going to be other social programs…programs that used to serve the city’s native-born black residents. Blacks across urban America are becoming aware that they’re being displaced as the Democrat party’s preferred racial minority. Coming in at barely 12% of the American population (a continually declining number), they lack the demographic heft to matter anymore for a party that’s set a course for permanent power.

Image: Illegal aliens on a New York street. YouTube screen grab.

What’s happening to the blacks was inevitable, of course. Conservative ideas are a rising tide that lifts all boats. A strong economy, strong national security, and safe communities benefit everyone, regardless of sex, race, creed, etc. However, as history has shown, Democrat ideas—which are now pure Marxism—don’t lift anybody. That’s because, as Churchill said, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.”

When pure economic disparities failed to bring socialism to America (probably because of America’s former economic mobility), the only way to sell socialism was to divide society along “victimhood” lines, with the various victims arrayed against the existing social and political structure. The tactic worked. Today, socialists control the federal government, along with major states and cities.

However, to maintain that power, Democrats must play those artificially created victim groups against each other. Women have had to bow down to the so-called transgender crowd, and blacks are now being forced to yield to illegal aliens.

Of course, once members of the victim group feel their power, they’re hard to please. The latest example is that illegal aliens are complaining about the free food they receive. That’s not because the food is inedible (rotten, wormy, etc.). They just don’t like it, to the tune of $776,000 worth of food thrown into the trash.

And that gets me back to the story about New York’s Mayor Adams creating a plan to hand over $53 million in cash cards to illegal aliens. It’s not about feeding them. Instead, a spokesperson for Adams gives the game away. The real reason is to pander to their offended sensibilities about the food they receive. Here’s the New York Post again (emphasis mine):

“Not only will this provide families with the ability to purchase fresh food for their culturally relevant diets and the baby supplies of their choosing, but the pilot program is expected to save New York City more than $600,000 per month, or more than $7.2 million annually,” Adams spokesperson Kayla Mamelak said.

Whoever said “beggars can’t be choosers” didn’t live in a Democrat-run city that is playing host to tens of thousands of people who have no right to be here but who also know that they hold the real political power in the modern Democrat party.