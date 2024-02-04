Nikki Haley further alienates Republicans with a cringy SNL performance

One of Nikki Haley’s biggest funders is Reid Hoffman, an ardent Democrat. In New Hampshire, only 30% of her votes came from Republicans. The Republican base dislikes her, so she’s trying to win the Republican nomination by appealing to Democrats. Nothing could more clearly show that than her cringy appearance on yesterday’s Saturday Night Live.

The premise is that Nikki Haley, a “concerned” South Carolina voter, appears at a CNN Trump town hall, asking why Trump won’t debate Nikki Haley:

“I see dead people.” That’s exactly what voters will think if this race is between Trump and Biden in the fall.



Had a blast tonight on SNL! Know it was past Donald’s bedtime so looking forward to the stream of unhinged tweets in the a.m. pic.twitter.com/W43LlPOoi2 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 4, 2024

Regarding the video itself, there are a few comments:

One: It’s viciously anti-Trump

Two: The leftist audience is thrilled by Nikki Haley

Three: The shtick in which Haley participated plays the woman card, which is one of the most noxious things about Nikki.

Four: Nikki subtly endorses the E. Jean Carroll verdict.

Five: It’s not funny. There’s no wit or cleverness, and there are no surprises. All that the woke sketch writers could crank out was Trump bashing and Nikki worship. This isn’t humor; this is state-sponsored comedy attempting to move an election to the state’s preferred candidate.

It’s clear to see where Nikki is going with her Democrat-funded, Democrat-supported campaign: Thanks to the pernicious open primaries in effect in almost half of America, her plan is to win the Republican nomination not by appealing to conservatives but by getting Democrats to vote for her. She then assumes that those same people will vote for her in the general election, elevating her to the presidency.

What Nikki doesn’t know—but the Democrats supporting her do know—is that in the general election, if the choice is between a Democrat and a squish Republican, the Democrat will win. The Democrats who supported her in the primaries were just gaming the system, so they’ll vote for Biden (or Harris or Michelle or Gavin Newsom).

Just as importantly, conservatives will stay home. Sure, they’ll mean to vote or mail in their ballots because “anything is better than Biden.” But then they’ll look at a woman who is a warmonger and a cultural panderer, and, consciously or subconsciously, they’ll think, “Why bother?” The effect will be that their votes go uncast. In a divided nation, you don’t win by standing for nothing.

Nikki Haley’s tweet about her SNL appearance implies that Trump and Biden are cut from the same cloth: They’re both retreads of the past who bring nothing to the presidential race. In fact, though, it would be a Nikki versus Biden race that would truly make it a choice between two people cut from the same cloth: Both Biden and Nikki want the presidency and will do anything, including abandoning any principles they may once have espoused or still purport to support, in their pursuit of that Gold Ring.

Image: X screen grab.