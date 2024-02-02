Nikki Haley appears to fabricate her own fan mail and gets devoured by the apex predators of MAGA

If Nikki Haley were to have a spirit animal, surely it would either be a ragworm, the animal with the smallest brain in the world (the width of a strand of human hair), or, a sheep, which has a much bigger brain, although probably just as unadvanced as the former.

Yesterday, Haley took to social media to level a passive aggressive attack against President Trump, stating that Americans “want a choice, not a rerun.” Now, all the polls… and Haley’s back-to-back (double-digit) losses… and the MAGA energy of the Republican base suggest otherwise, but that’s all beside the point—Haley appears to have shared fake fan mail as evidence of her popularity:

Americans want a choice in this election, not a rerun.



I’m overwhelmed by all of the kind words! We’ll keep working hard to make you proud. pic.twitter.com/0J43sSakD0 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 2, 2024

As the Hodgetwins noted:

Matt Walsh was quick to chime in, and in perfect sardonic mimicry, posted his “own” fan mail:

Another said this:

In once [sic] instance, you were too lazy to actually write a fake handwritten letter, so you used some weird font on Windows. In the other instance, you were too stupid to hit send on your fake email before screenshotting.

And, here’s this, from a @Missus_Massacre:

God, this is embarrassing. Not only did they forget to hit "Send* on their fake email, but they used a handwriting font also for her so-called fan mail. @NikkiHaley is the faker than Joe Biden's dead son in Iraq story. pic.twitter.com/VEQqDul3XB — MRS. MASSACRE (@Missus_Massacre) February 2, 2024

How many times Joe Biden will retell the saga of Beau Biden, and change the circumstances of his death, has become a running joke in the conservative world. In reality, Beau died in a Maryland hospital after a bout with cancer, but Joe has a penchant for claiming his son perished while deployed to Iraq… other days he was aboard the Black Hawks that went down in Mogadishu... or fighting the British in the War of 1812… or shooting down kamikaze bombers at Midway… or fighting a blaze that nearly took Joe’s ‘67 Corvette after somebody started a fire trying to light a crackpipe… or alongside Colonel Travis and Davy Crockett while defending the Alamo. (I’m kidding, but just give it time, and perhaps the stories will get that absurd.)

Now, if Trump were to have a spirit animal? Undoubtedly, an apex predator (like his base)—so it comes as no surprise that he’s routinely associated with, or pictured as, a lion. No one, and I repeat no one, would ever connect Haley with the characteristics or traits of a lion, even if they’re genuine supporters.

And, now that I think about it, perhaps Haley’s spirit animal would be a gnu? Not too bright, but certainly not entirely easy-picking and unformidable—she’s got lots of brawn in the form of Democrat donors and establishment connections—and prey for the lion.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.