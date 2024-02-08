Nikki Haley accuses President Trump of ‘rigging’ Nevada in massive electoral ‘scam’

After her mortifying Tuesday loss in Nevada, Nikki Haley is a woman scorned, but only because Donald Trump just does everything better.

Nikki Haley loses to ‘None of the Above’



Nevada: pic.twitter.com/ymvZE99ElR — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) February 8, 2024

My colleague Monica Showalter wrote an excellent and witty essay breaking down the details, which can be read here; and, here’s how John Nolte of Breitbart explained the situation:

On Tuesday, by more than a 30-point margin, Haley lost the Nevada primary to

None of These Candidates,’ 30.8 to 63 percent.

In other words, when given a choice between Haley and no one, Nevadans chose no one by two-to-one.

In the aftermath of getting trounced by a “candidate” that doesn’t even exist, Haley spoke to Fox News anchor Elex Michaelson, calling the Nevada system a “scam” and accusing Donald Trump and state GOP Chair Michael McDonald of “rigging” the outcome:

NEWS: @NikkiHaley responds to losing the Nevada GOP primary to "none of these candidates:"



She tells me NV's system was a "scam" that was "rigged from the start."



There were no delegates at stake so she didn't "spend a day or a dollar there."



Via @TheIssueIsShow pic.twitter.com/L5wxTHaEqO — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 7, 2024

These accusations of scamming and rigging wouldn’t in any way have any relation to what happened in the New Hampshire primary now would they?

I mean, it’s not like Trump arrogantly welcomed open primaries and took no issue with a state’s laxity on party hopping so voters (operatives) could exploit the process and sabotage their opponent instead of honestly throwing support behind their chosen candidate or anything, because although unfair, at least it benefited him—but still, how dare he!

While Trump earned 70% of his New Hampshire support from registered Republicans, Haley’s numbers reflected almost the exact opposite; here’s this, from a blog I wrote after her embarrassing loss, explaining the dynamic:

But as for ‘Republican’ Nikki Haley’s support? 70% of her votes came from ‘undeclared’ which means only 30% came from registered Republicans, and the ‘vast majority’ agreed that Joe Biden legitimately won in 2020—sounds like a bunch of Democrats to me, which might explain why Haley’s HQ had CNN on the big screen….

Haley’s only mad now because Trump outsmarted and outplayed her, like he always does, and she’s a spiteful, bitter woman. How could anybody want her as president? Is that the kind of temperament Americans want represented in the White House? No, which is why Haley just keeps losing.

