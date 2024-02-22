New project to reverse the ‘drift toward populism’ crops up with a $20 million investment

Yesterday, Philip Wegmmann of Real Clear Politics reported on the launch of a brand new political initiative called the “American Solutions Project” which has a stated goal of restoring the “conservative principles” of our founding, which sounds all fine and dandy, but then get this—according to Brett Samuels at The Hill, the project is also “an effort to directly counter” the swelling tide of “populism.”

Ahhh, and there it is. And, who else would be leading this (establishment) charge but… Mike Pence.

The project is a brainchild of Pence’s PAC Advancing American Freedom, and in a statement released on the group’s website yesterday, Pence argued that because “many in the conservative movement” have abandoned the “principles” of America’s foundation to chase “the siren song of populism unmoored” to said principles, a new strategy is necessary—so along with the need to combat the “progressive left” the group will also focus on undermining the “populist right” which apparently poses just as much a threat.

Elsewhere in the Ameriverse, Paul Ryan rears his big ugly punch-me-face head, and declares “populism” an “establishment” movement, saying this in an interview yesterday with Paul Kane of The Washington Post:

And look, I’m in the minority in my party right now. I’m not in the establishment. I'm frankly an anti-establishment Republican, and I think you can safely argue--I don’t enjoy acknowledging this--that Trump is the establishment, and Trump populism is the establishment. And that Trump populism is this more isolationist strain that I think is wrong and dangerous, and I don't support, but that does represent a large swath of Republican voters. And so you will see opinions representing that majority, that establishment, that current, present-day establishment.

Okay, let’s just get this straight: If Ryan’s anti-populist philosophy makes him a “minority” in the (Republican) party, and he also states that the prevailing Republican positions are “representing that [populist] majority,” well then naturally, the “majority” of the people are… populist. Therefore, can’t Ryan and Pence infer that if their agenda is the opposite of what a majority of the conservative voters want, then people just don’t like what they’re selling?

Furthermore, Pence announced that his PAC would be investing $20 million in seed money to the new project—but from whom did that money come? Did the PAC raise that money off the people? Or did it come from corporations, grants, and the uber wealthy? I mean, who would hand over their hard-earned money to an organization affiliated with Pence except Christian boomers who have zero awareness of what’s going on and are just trusting his “good Christian man” schtick… and RINOs? Who else still thinks Paul Ryan is a good guy except these types of people?

Conservatives on the Trump train aren’t on it because he’s an idol or some Christ-like figure—we’re well aware of his flaws and shortcomings—but because his policies are the closest to what we want.

And, the non-conservative voters now on the Trump train aren’t there because they’re reformed ideologues; rather it’s a referendum on the far-left shift of the Democrat party, and the vicious and criminal lawfare campaign the powers that be have waged against the former president.

I’m sorry Mr. Pence, did you suffer through two impeachment trials? Are you facing dozens of felonies for the “crime” of demanding transparency in the vote count? Has your wealth and financial security been threatened by a nefarious network of corrupt prosecutors and judges? Is your property under threat of seizure? Did the FBI raid your home and rifle through your wife’s closet? No, to all of the above.

Pence and Ryan are aristocrats in the worst way, and they are one and the same—the only difference is that while Ryan happened to run with one of the absolute worst Republican presidential candidates we’ve had in a long time (Mitt Romney), Pence had the good fortune of running alongside the most popular political candidate in decades.

Pence says he wants to get the conservative movement and the country “back on track” just like Romney and Ryan said in 2012 when running against Obama—but what would that have looked like?

If it were up to Pence and Ryan, more establishment. The hardworking citizenry would be exploited—remember, the American people aren’t Pence’s “concern” when the Ukrainian laundromat is open for business—these schmucks would get their way, and as they welcomed back the swampy dynamic of the Bush years, they’d have the audacity to claim we’re back on track.

Again, Aristocrats in the worst way.

Image: YouTube video screengrab.