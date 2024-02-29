MUST-SEE VIDEO: One amazing black woman gets it about Democrats. All of it.
I don’t know who she is, I don’t know where she is located, and I don’t know what sparked her amazing monologue. Still, there is a video circulating of a middle-aged black woman who totally gets it: She gets it about Barack Obama, the Marxist who used blacks rather than uplifting them; she gets it about the way Democrats use black women by promoting them far beyond their abilities, creating monsters (more on that below); and she gets the horrible things Democrats are doing to black men.
As far as I can tell, the video of this wise woman first started circulating in early February. The earliest version I found was on the X page of Dr. Abdullah Ali, a conservative Muslim professor. What she says resonated with him, and that’s true even though the woman speaking seems to be a church-going gal, not a Muslim:
Black woman offers scathing critique of democrat party and their approach to Blacks. pic.twitter.com/4OGcV5PKbC— Dr. Abdullah Ali (@BinhamidAli) February 8, 2024
If you can’t watch the video, I’ve included a transcript, below, although I’ve excluded random approving murmurs from the white people listening to her speak.
For me, it was like hearing my ideological twin. Everything she says is correct, and she says it with such passion and clarity.
I want to drill into one specific point she makes, which is the Democrat party’s elevation of black women who are decidedly unqualified. There are many hugely qualified black women in America, but they’re not the ones getting love from the Democrat party.
While 2020 was the year that white leftist women, with their shrill, self-loathing hysteria, took center stage, 2024 is proving to be the year of arrogant, hubristic black women, who have been told repeatedly—and have come to believe—that they are a special class of people, unbounded by the rules that apply to everyone else. Don’t believe me? How about this list:
- Kamala Harris: A woman whose only accomplishment has been to ascend to the heights despite her proven lack of ability.
- Michelle Obama: A woman who has never held a productive job but is being touted as a possible presidential candidate.
- Stacey Abrams: A woman who lost a gubernatorial election quite badly but, unlike Trump, is allowed to claim she was cheated and is considered one of the stars of the Democrat party (and became president of the Star Trek’s world Federation of Planets!).
- Letitia James: She ran on a “destroy Trump” platform, brought an unprecedented fraud claim against a former president who hadn’t deceived or cheated his alleged victims (which she won, thanks to an unprincipled judge), and now seeks to destroy one of America’s major food suppliers.
- Fani Willis: She has been revealed as someone who had a long-standing affair with her chief Trump prosecutor, to whom she paid almost three-quarters of a million in taxpayer funds, and who, in turn, took her on lavish vacations that she allegedly reimbursed with mountains of cash. It also appears that Willis wasn’t entirely truthful about the whole relationship. She really thought the rules don’t apply to her.
- Claudine Gay: The Harvard dean who was shown to have engaged in repeated acts of academic plagiarism.
- Tiffany Henyard: The mayor of Dolton, Illinois, told her (black) town trustees that challenging her massive overspending was racist misogyny and turned out to run a “gangster-style” administration that used extortion against businesses.
- LaToya Cantrell: The mayor of New Orleans took first-class flights on the taxpayer dime (and there is so much poverty in the Big Easy) because, apparently, flying coach was racist misogyny.
- Patrisse Cullors: The “trained Marxist” behind Black Lives Matter who spent staggering sums of money on living the high life and buying real property.
- Catherine Pugh: The former Baltimore mayor was recently convicted of self-dealing, tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy in connection with forcing the city to buy her books.
- Rep. Cori Bush: She pushed to defund the police in her crime-ridden community while insisting that she, unlike her constituents, needed pricy private protection, which saw her hand $120,000 in campaign funds to her husband.
- Kimberly Gardner: The Circuit Attorney for St. Louis, Missouri, was forced to resign because of the corruption behind her persecution of former Republican Governor Eric Greitens.
- Kim Foxx: The Chicago prosecutor behind the disastrous decision to give Jussie Smollett a pass in the first instance.
- Rep. Ilhan Omar: She married her brother to bypass immigration laws and has set a new low bar in Congress for anti-Americanism and antisemitism.
And do I even need to mention stalwarts such as Sheila Jackson Lee and Maxine Waters?
Again, these women’s failings are not because they are black. The problem, as the unknown woman said in the video, is that the Democrat party is deliberately promoting inept black women to positions of power, even as they marginalize black men.
Through this tactic, modern Democrats are doing a better job than their slave-owning Democrat forebearers could ever have dreamed of when it comes to enslaving the black community. Chattel slavery stole blacks’ liberty; modern Democrat policies steal blacks’ spirit, integrity, and abilities.
TRANSCRIPT
This is the Democratic Party. They promote black women, but particularly if she's a lesbian, they promote black women who are not even qualified. We have seen with the diversity, equity and inclusion—which is really racism—which is really saying, well, black people just, darn it, they're not smart enough. So, we have to give them the handout.
And you're pushing black women who are not qualified, Dr. Claudine Gay of Harvard. Now the head of diversity at Harvard is also accused by habit, correctly, of plagiarism. And we'll, we'll get to Fani Willis, who was elected the DA in Fulton County, Georgia, primarily because she's black, in my opinion. And we've seen case after case.
But the black man, where is he? That's done deliberate.
And this started really in the 60s, where the Democrats pushed policy—right?—that said to women, particularly black women, you don't need a man in the home. We'll give you more money if you're single. And I grew up in the 70s and I saw the effects. I saw it in the 80s, the broken home.
Now it's a more dysfunctional hole where you have some women with eight children by five different fathers. They don't know who their fathers are...in and out. It has almost destroyed the black community.
But they're doing it in a different way now. They're promoting black women and want black men to be down here.
And I think black men sense that, and they know that Trump relates to them. They relate to Trump very well and the evil Barack Obama. Barack Obama was a plant. Barack Obama was a plant. He did nothing for the black community.
Did he ever come back to Chicago with this much crime to talk to young black men? He doesn't give a damn. Barack Obama is a curse on this nation. So is Joe Biden.
We provide the money for his Marxist socialist programs pushing abortion in Africa and other things. He didn't care about us. He didn't care.
That gave rise to Trump because Trump actually listened to us. He actually cares. Many of us. I mean, it was bad. At least Bill Clinton, Bill Clinton, BS’d and said “I feel your pain.” But at least he said it. Barack Obama didn't give a damn. He should have never been elected.
Before he was elected in 2000...he would be elected in 2008, my mother sent (may God rest her soul) letters to black churches, warning them about Barack Obama, saying he was so ungodly. I said, “Mom, that's harsh.” She wrote it anyway, and everything my mother said (may God rest her soul) was right.
He hates this country, but he wants to live off the fat of the land. Like the founders of Black Lives Matter—they don't give a damn about black people. They didn't have to spend one dime to help build a black business.
But these lesbians? They bought homes in predominantly white neighborhoods. See, they say they hate capitalism, but they love to use us and live off of capitalism while they spout an anti-God, anti-America rhetoric.
The black community. They put us in danger. No, not all black people are drug dealers or this and that. But you're harming the average black who lives in an area that is high crime when you talk about “defund the police.”
And we saw the other day in New York City... We had illegals beating up NYPD officers. That went viral, but under Trump something like that would have been dealt with immediately. He would have spoken out immediately. Alvin Bragg, from what I understand, helped him them to get out. No bail.
There is a concern among Democrats that the vote for Trump is hardening within the black community. It's solidifying. It's not just a passing fancy, and I think Democrats, both black and white liberals, independents...that some of the reasons why blacks, particularly black men, are drawn to Trump is that he puts America first. He puts Americans first.
We see that Joe Biden and his administration, they're now in this battle with the state of Texas to cut down the barbed wire. We, ladies and gentlemen, have essentially an invasion of our country going on.
Black people are waking up. All you have to do, I would recommend it is if you want verification is go on YouTube. “Black residents in Chicago”...type in “Chicago black people immigrants.” They are fed up. Black people are now feeling the effects.
You know, when these liberal mayors always want to be a sanctuary city—New York, LA, even Newark, New Jersey—we want to be our sanctuary city. But you see, they don't put the illegals where Nancy Pelosi lives. Where the illegals, they put them with us. And I'm not anti anything but it must be done correctly and fairly.
I mean, the hypocrisy of these leftists and liberals...