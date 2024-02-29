MUST-SEE VIDEO: One amazing black woman gets it about Democrats. All of it.

I don’t know who she is, I don’t know where she is located, and I don’t know what sparked her amazing monologue. Still, there is a video circulating of a middle-aged black woman who totally gets it: She gets it about Barack Obama, the Marxist who used blacks rather than uplifting them; she gets it about the way Democrats use black women by promoting them far beyond their abilities, creating monsters (more on that below); and she gets the horrible things Democrats are doing to black men.

As far as I can tell, the video of this wise woman first started circulating in early February. The earliest version I found was on the X page of Dr. Abdullah Ali, a conservative Muslim professor. What she says resonated with him, and that’s true even though the woman speaking seems to be a church-going gal, not a Muslim:

Black woman offers scathing critique of democrat party and their approach to Blacks. pic.twitter.com/4OGcV5PKbC — Dr. Abdullah Ali (@BinhamidAli) February 8, 2024

If you can’t watch the video, I’ve included a transcript, below, although I’ve excluded random approving murmurs from the white people listening to her speak.

For me, it was like hearing my ideological twin. Everything she says is correct, and she says it with such passion and clarity.

I want to drill into one specific point she makes, which is the Democrat party’s elevation of black women who are decidedly unqualified. There are many hugely qualified black women in America, but they’re not the ones getting love from the Democrat party.

While 2020 was the year that white leftist women, with their shrill, self-loathing hysteria, took center stage, 2024 is proving to be the year of arrogant, hubristic black women, who have been told repeatedly—and have come to believe—that they are a special class of people, unbounded by the rules that apply to everyone else. Don’t believe me? How about this list:

Kamala Harris: A woman whose only accomplishment has been to ascend to the heights despite her proven lack of ability.

Michelle Obama: A woman who has never held a productive job but is being touted as a possible presidential candidate.

Stacey Abrams: A woman who lost a gubernatorial election quite badly but, unlike Trump, is allowed to claim she was cheated and is considered one of the stars of the Democrat party (and became president of the Star Trek’s world Federation of Planets!).

Letitia James: She ran on a “destroy Trump” platform, brought an unprecedented fraud claim against a former president who hadn’t deceived or cheated his alleged victims (which she won, thanks to an unprincipled judge), and now seeks to destroy one of America’s major food suppliers.

Fani Willis: She has been revealed as someone who had a long-standing affair with her chief Trump prosecutor, to whom she paid almost three-quarters of a million in taxpayer funds, and who, in turn, took her on lavish vacations that she allegedly reimbursed with mountains of cash. It also appears that Willis wasn’t entirely truthful about the whole relationship. She really thought the rules don’t apply to her.

Claudine Gay: The Harvard dean who was shown to have engaged in repeated acts of academic plagiarism.

Tiffany Henyard: The mayor of Dolton, Illinois, told her (black) town trustees that challenging her massive overspending was racist misogyny and turned out to run a “gangster-style” administration that used extortion against businesses.

LaToya Cantrell: The mayor of New Orleans took first-class flights on the taxpayer dime (and there is so much poverty in the Big Easy) because, apparently, flying coach was racist misogyny.

Patrisse Cullors: The “trained Marxist” behind Black Lives Matter who spent staggering sums of money on living the high life and buying real property.

Catherine Pugh: The former Baltimore mayor was recently convicted of self-dealing, tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy in connection with forcing the city to buy her books.

Rep. Cori Bush: She pushed to defund the police in her crime-ridden community while insisting that she, unlike her constituents, needed pricy private protection, which saw her hand $120,000 in campaign funds to her husband.

Kimberly Gardner: The Circuit Attorney for St. Louis, Missouri, was forced to resign because of the corruption behind her persecution of former Republican Governor Eric Greitens.

Kim Foxx: The Chicago prosecutor behind the disastrous decision to give Jussie Smollett a pass in the first instance.

Rep. Ilhan Omar: She married her brother to bypass immigration laws and has set a new low bar in Congress for anti-Americanism and antisemitism.

And do I even need to mention stalwarts such as Sheila Jackson Lee and Maxine Waters?

Again, these women’s failings are not because they are black. The problem, as the unknown woman said in the video, is that the Democrat party is deliberately promoting inept black women to positions of power, even as they marginalize black men.

Through this tactic, modern Democrats are doing a better job than their slave-owning Democrat forebearers could ever have dreamed of when it comes to enslaving the black community. Chattel slavery stole blacks’ liberty; modern Democrat policies steal blacks’ spirit, integrity, and abilities.

