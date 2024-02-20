Joe Biden continues to undermine national security for America, and countries around the world

We constantly hear the Biden administration lecturing Israel about how they should soften up their attacks in Gaza, and for the need for a ceasefire with Hamas.

Hamas, along with other terrorist organizations supported by Iran, have pledged to wipe Israel off the map, but Israel is portrayed as a villain for wanting to wipe these terrorists off the map.

The administration, which includes a lot of Obama holdovers, has over the years, built up Iran’s finances and helped the terrorist organizations themselves:

Biden Empowered Iran Proxies Attacking US Forces and Threatening Wider War Against Israel Not only has the president empowered Iran by relaxing former President Donald Trump’s sanctions on the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism, but he has also empowered Iran’s proxies through various geopolitical moves that make war more likely. Biden is not alone; previous administrations have directed funds to ostensible U.S. allies in the region, funds that likely contribute to the proxies’ forces.

Biden has repeatedly told Iran to stop but strangely, the terroristic regime hasn’t listened. Trump put maximum pressure on Iran and devastated its finances by using economic sanctions to target the regime’s main source of revenue (oil). From Reuters:

As Trump’s sanctions bite, Iran’s oil exports slide further in June Iranian crude exports have dropped so far in June to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) or less after the United States tightened the screw on Tehran’s main source of income, industry sources said and tanker data showed, deepening global supply losses. The United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers. Aiming to cut Iran’s sales to zero, Washington in May ended sanctions waivers to importers of Iranian oil.

Now four months after Iran supported Hamas, Iran’s oil exports are 300% higher (and the price much higher) than they were under Trump:

Iran’s exports of crude oil grew by roughly 50% last year to a five-year high of about 1.29 million barrels per day, with the vast majority going to China, helping to prevent a sharp increase in prices triggered by conflict in the Middle East.

And, as you could expect, the exports are mostly going to China, a nation which also hates America, but one that the Biden administration relies on for most of the minerals needed to build expensive, impractical, inefficient, unreliable electric cars powered by a flammable pollutant, which Biden wants to force Americans to buy.

As the brilliant Biden administration reportedly looks for peace in the Middle East while trying to protect Hamas and other terrorist organizations, it appears as though he has vetoed a few options for peace in Ukraine, including one deal right after the war started.

Why didn’t the public hear about these ceasefire offers, that the Biden administration blocked, in Ukraine? That would seem to be an important piece of information when the administration is essentially asking for a blank check:

U.S. repeatedly blocked Ukraine peace deals; is it rethinking its strategy yet? It is clear that the U.S. and its allies were out to sabotage possibilities for peace immediately after the Russian invasion. Were it not for their interference, the current war could have ended in early March 2022—about a week after it started. Thanks to Arakhamia, we now have confirmation of this fact.

Also, from Reuters:

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion of a ceasefire in Ukraine to freeze the war was rejected by the United States after contacts between intermediaries, three Russian sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

So they blocked peace deals while demanding a blank check from Americans to fund the war. Anyone who dares want accountability for the money spent in Ukraine is falsely called a Putin puppet or supporter. The talking points are repeated endlessly.

I see that Putin has endorsed Biden for president and it is no surprise:

Russian President Vladimir Putin openly expressed his preference for President Joe Biden as a better choice for the White House than former President Donald Trump. During a recent interview, he indicated that it would be easier for Russia to deal with Washington with Biden in the Oval Office and downplayed concerns about the president’s age and mental acuity.

Obama and Biden repeatedly have appeased Putin. Obama told Russia he would be more flexible if he were reelected in 2012, and he certainly was. When Putin attacked Ukraine, Obama refused requests from Ukraine for weapons to appease Putin.

When Biden was (s)elected he reversed Trump’s sanctions on the gas pipeline to Germany, and Biden’s energy policies have jacked up the price of crude oil by almost 100% from $40 per barrel when Biden took office to almost $80 today. The crude oil price was low during Trump’s years and has been much higher while Biden has been in charge. Putin must be thankful for all that extra money to finance his aggression and ambition.

And who wouldn’t want a president like Biden who trashes Trump for telling NATO countries to fulfill their obligation to spend more for their own defense. Putin loves it when European countries spend little to defend themselves.

Anyone who believes that China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, North Korea or any country that relies on oil for the bulk of their income gives a hoot about their carbon footprint should have their head examined; the oil producers are laughing all the way to the bank. (They also love it when Biden continually says that the greatest existential threat to the world is either Trump and his supporters or climate change.)

Any president or candidate who believes that a hypothetical few degree temperature rise, or Republican voters who want to make America great again are the greatest threat instead of enemies like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, doesn’t have their priorities straight and should not be allowed to destroy our great country.

These types of politicians are especially dangerous when they invite people from around the world, with little or no vetting to cross our border.

I can see the foreign leaders licking their chops as they watch the U.S. military lose recruits as woke brass concentrate on DIE, pronouns, and electrifying military vehicles instead of doing their job to build and maintain the strongest defense necessary to protect the American people.

Our enemies are laughing at us. They are building their military while the Bidenites worry about using “problematic” gendered language here:

As Global Conflicts Rage, Blinken Lays Down the Law on Gender Pronouns for State Department Employees Problematic terms like ‘manpower,’ ‘you guys,’ ‘ladies and gentlemen’ and even ‘mother/father,’ ‘son/daughter,’ and ‘husband/wife’ should be avoided.

And here:

Biden’s State Department Unveils ‘Equity Action Plan’ to Make Diplomacy More ‘Equitable’

I wonder why the military is having trouble meeting recruitment targets.

The choice gets easier every day. Vote for either the candidate that Putin and our media support or vote for Trump, who kept energy prices much cheaper and therefore the world much safer.

