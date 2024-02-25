James Biden shills for the Biden Crime Family

Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) apologists would have us believe the Biden Crime Family is entirely innocent, the victim of evil MAGA persecution. That normal Americans and Republicans have no power to prosecute under the weaponized, politicized Department of Justice is ignored. Fortunately, the barely Republican-controlled House is doing the work the DOJ will not:

President Joe Biden’s brother James said during the House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday that he threw away Hunter’s Biden first diamond received from CEFC China Energy Co, a source familiar with the interview told Breitbart News. Hunter received a second, $80,000 diamond from CEFC chairman Ye Jianming in February 2017. Hunter received the first diamond when Joe Biden was vice president to entice him to do business with CEFC, the source said. Hunter gave it to James to have it appraised, according to the source, but James said he threw it away.

He threw away a diamond, worth tens of thousands of dollars?! Perhaps to hide evidence of corruption, but otherwise? During his testimony, James maintained his brother Joe Biden never, ever, in any way, had any business dealings with the rest of his family.

I’m beginning to doubt James’ credibility.

Through Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), the committee discovered in March that Biden associate Rob Walker received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer. The source also told Breitbart News that James initially said he was not part of a deal with Rob Walker, Hunter, James Gilliar, and Tony Bobulinski, but when presented with an agreement with his signature on it, he changed his story to say he did not recall signing that agreement.

Now I’m really beginning to doubt his credibility.

James also appeared not to recall that Joe Biden met with the family’s business associates. James said Joe Biden never met with business associates, but messages produced by a previous witness contradict that claim, the source said. James also told the impeachment inquiry that Joe Biden “never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest” in his business ventures. The claim comes as House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY), a former bank board member, found in October that a $200,000 check from Americore, which allegedly defrauded Medicare, landed in Joe Biden’s bank account via James Biden.

James claimed this was repayment for a loan from Joe.

James confirmed there is no documentation for the two “loans” Joe Biden allegedly provided him, and no interest was charged, the source told Breitbart News: James Biden said he called the law firm Monzack Mersky and Browder and requested money from Joe Biden’s bank account. James Biden does not know if the money came from Joe Biden’s S corporation CelticCapri or his personal bank account. This law firm is also associated with James Biden, Hunter Biden, and Rob Walker’s LLCs.

The Oversight Committee has identified two checks from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden labeled as “loan repayments.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore, a financially distressed rural hospital operator, wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account – not their business bank account. On the same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden.

On September 3, 2017, Joe Biden received $40,000 in China money from the account of his brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in the form of a personal check.

In addition, James took out loans from Democrat donors and did not fully repay them, according to the source, which includes: James Biden received $800,000 in loans from Joey Langston, but he only repaid $400,000

James Biden received $900,000 in loans from John Hynansky, but he still owes him $100,000.

Let’s review: At least nine Biden family members, including two grandchildren, have been paid from family overseas “business ventures.” None of these people had any business acumen, knowledge or services to offer foreign governments or businesses. Hunter Biden, a drug-addled know-nothing has admitted, on camera, the foreign entities that paid him millions did so because his last name is “Biden.” None of these supposed “loans” is accompanied by any documentation.

Joe Biden has repeatedly said he never discussed business with his son, but:

The National Archives and Records Administration has admitted that it is in possession of nearly 5,400 emails, electronic records and documents that potentially show President Biden using a pseudonym during his vice presidency, it was revealed on Monday.

Many of these were communications with Hunter. So, there are more than 150 suspicious activity reports from banks on the Biden Family, which, including grandchildren, has made tens of millions for apparently doing nothing, and James Biden throws away a diamond.

Sounds legit to me.

