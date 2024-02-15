Illegals Nation: A 'great replacement' beginning to unfold?

Up until now, I'd always thought the 'great replacement' theory to remove the current Western electorate and replace them with third-world illegal migrants was some nutty fringe-right conspiracy theory.

The idea has been roundly denounced by the establishment as racist, although the French novelist who invented the theory in 2011, Renaud Camus, insisted that his theory was about civilizational values, not skin color.

These days, based on how the migrant crisis is unfolding in a couple of developments, it's possible to wonder.

According to Fox News:

Immigration experts are raising the alarm about how the increasing flow of migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. may significantly impact states' representation in the House of Representatives and Electoral College. Shortly after taking office in January 2021, President Biden signed an executive order requiring that the U.S. Census Bureau factor in all residents, including noncitizens, as part of its decennial calculation of the U.S. population. As a result, the apportionment of House seats and, therefore, electoral votes for presidential elections, could be swayed as migrants continue to pour over the southern border. "Illegal immigration has all kinds of effects and among them is that it distorts the mechanics of democratic government," Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, told Fox News Digital in an interview. "Illegal immigrants aren't even supposed to be here, so their inclusion in the census count for purposes of apportionment really is outrageous." "There are a lot of close votes in Congress, more than there used to be. So, it can, in fact, make a difference," Krikorian said. "It shouldn't be a question of: Does this give you personally more influence in Washington? The question should be: Is it right? Is it healthy for our democratic process to be distorted this way? The answer is no." Overall, according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, there are an estimated 16.8 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of June 2023. Therefore, because every House seat represents 761,168 residents on average, the total number of illegal immigrants account for roughly 22 seats in the House.

Much of the concern about open borders up until now has been about illegal immigrants voting in U.S. elections, which as Power Line has noted, is already happening in California.

However, based on this information, all they need to do is be illegally present, not vote, voting in fact is unimportant because entire congressional seats will be allocated based on their presence alone.

All a Democrat needs in such a scenario is a few voters than the other guy with the great mass of those living in the district inert.

It's more convenient for Democrats that way, to have a non-voting electorate, but the full power of a congressional seat -- remains the same as if they had a full-throated voter mandate. These are what election-watchers in California call "dead districts" where very low numbers of those living there vote, owing to the fact that so many of them cannot vote. Many politicians around Los Angeles's illegals-heavy voting districts wield tremendous power on this arrangement, yet don't need to rely on the consent of the people in the least.

As if that isn't destructive enough -- to democracy itself, as the Fox News report's commentators argue, there's also this from Steve Camerota of the Center for Immigration Studies, published in the New York Post yesterday:

We keep hearing that the US economy is strong, especially the job market. At first glance, this perspective seems to be spot-on. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, right before COVID-19 hit, the fourth quarter of 2023 shows 2.7 million more people working. Except all those gains are among immigrants. The number of immigrants working over this period is up by 2.9 million, while 183,000 fewer US-born Americans are working. Put simply, compared to 2019, all the net job growth has gone to immigrants. To be clear, employment for both groups has rebounded significantly since the depths of the COVID-19 recession in 2020. But the number of US-born workers has not returned to the level it was before the pandemic, while immigrant employment (legal and illegal together) has ballooned. How do we know this? The government collects the Current Population Survey (CPS) each month specifically to measure employment. It asks people where they were born and if they are US citizens.

The figures don't distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants, but the chief victims, he notes, are native-born workers, who are non-college-educated men who are not being hired, while illegals almost certainly are being hired instead.

So much for the claim that 'replacement theory' is racist. Who, exactly do the Democrats think are being harmed by this set-up, shutting out large numbers of native-born workers from the workforce? That's right, black and Latino men, as well as whites, all of whom are being replaced by illegals.

Casting large numbers of workers out of the economic system is outrageous, almost the same as casting them out of the country or out of the voting bloc. It's pretty consigning these workers to slavery to the welfare state, a life of zero autonomy as illegals power forward economically and use that power eventually politically. As a different guy named Camus once said: "Without work, all life goes rotten..."

Trends like this suggest thay Democrats are seeking to replace the electorate -- by any means necessary, and they've already begun.

Bringing in foreigners to replace stubbornly un-socialist Americans seems to be pretty effective in unfolding a plan to promote the destruction of America itself as an idea.

Image: U.S. Department of Homeland Security // public domain