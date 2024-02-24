Work permits for illegals: the fast track to citizenship

In science one learns there is always a reason for everything. Nothing just happens. We might not know the reason for X or Y occurring but there is always a reason why it happened. This forms the basis for scientific inquiry -- forever trying to discover the fundamental reasons why.

If one looks at this administration’s border-security actions from a similar perspective, it is clear that they desire the introduction of millions of illegal aliens into the country.

Of this there is no doubt. The only question is, why? If you can believe the government’s numbers, at least 10 million illegal aliens have entered the country on Joe Biden’s watch and millions more are on the way.

They are overwhelming the financial and social fabric of the country. Housing, welfare, hospitals, and medical care, education; in a very short period of time their care is already on the verge of bankrupting cities and states across the country.

Why we must care for these lawbreakers is never discussed, it is just assumed. Many citizens wish they were treated as well.

Now, many advocates are calling for work permits to be granted to these millions of low-skilled illegal aliens. You will hear they just want to work so let them be self-sufficient. This too is part of the plan. This too is part of the "why."

That these aliens will seriously depress working folks’s hourly wages is a given. This is an economic certainty. They will ensure a large body of poorly educated, desperate, and most importantly cheap labor for generations.

Many low-wage citizens will likely never see a pay raise ever again. I’m certain they'll thank you for your generosity with their wages and lives.

This is part of the plan, but only part. As certain as night follows day, as soon as these work permits are granted there will be a concerted effort to address an issue -- which they have just created as part of their plan -- “taxation without representation.”

They will hijack this rallying cry of our revolution against the English in a planned attempt to quickly give these illegal aliens the right to vote with citizenship to soon follow. The cry will be they are “forced” to pay taxes but don’t have a say how these taxes are spent. How is that fair? How is that right?

Thus, the only solution to this planned, manufactured problem is to give them the right to vote.

This obviously is the “why” of this entire enterprise. Flood the country with these folks, cause so much pain citizens jump at the idea of allowing them to become “self-sufficient” via work permits. This is certain to lead to the cry of “taxation without representation” which leads to voting and then citizenship.

All in the certainty that these millions will be reliable “more government” and thus Democrat voters. This is the end game.

In a very short period of time, our country will have unknowingly embraced forever one-party, Democrat rule. All wrapped up in that simple lie, give them work permits so they can be self-sufficient.

Don’t let this planned strategy destroy the greatest country the world has ever seen. Future generations beg you.

John Conlin is an expert in organizational design and change. He also holds a BS in Earth Sciences and an MBA and is the founder and President of E.I.C. Enterprises, www.eicenterprises.org. He has been published in American Greatness, The Federalist, The Daily Caller, American Thinker, the Houston Chronicle, the Denver Post, and Public Square Magazine among others.

