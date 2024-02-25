If Republicans allow the political persecution of Trump to defeat him it will never stop

This string of blogs from the Daily Mail has an item that says that one third of Republicans think that President Trump would be unfit for office if he is convicted of anything

The Edison Research poll showed 32 percent of South Carolina GOP primary voters thought Trump would not be fit to be president if convicted of a crime. It found 65 per cent think Trump would still be fit for the presidency if convicted. Trump is facing four criminal indictments.

That is certainly what Nikki Haley and Democrats, including Joe Biden, hope.

The cases against Trump are obviously politically motivated. They clearly show that the judicial system is being used to destroy a politician that most of the media and other Democrats don't like.

Let's look at the four cases:

The New York fraud case was brought by New York's Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned on destroying Trump. No one can locate another case that is similar where someone was charged with fraud where there were no victims. They brought the case to destroy businesses and a family just because they don't like Trump's policies. They found a judge who also hates Trump.. The judge declared Trump guilty before he saw the defense. He sure didn't care that the banks that supposedly were harmed said they weren't.

The second case against Trump regarding hush money paid to a porn star and subject to the statute of limitations, as well as a women Trumps says he never met, who claimed was raped in a department store dressing room 30 years ago, were both brought by New York's District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who also campaigned on destroying Trump. They can't find a federal election case by New York before Trump. Again, Trump is being singled out.

The classified document case against Trump was also about double standards: Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden never had the right to have the classified documents at their homes. Unlike Trump, they weren't the president. Hillary destroyed a huge amount of computer information along with the machines themselves with hammers. Former FBI Director James Comey listed many crimes that Hillary committed, and yet she wasn't charged.

Biden had documents he wasn't entitled to and kept them in unsafe places. He shared them. He kept them for years after he knew he had them but he wasn't charged.

Trump is supposedly being charged because he wasn't cooperative when he didn't turn them over immediately. But Hillary and Biden also didn't turn them over immediately and they never should have had them in the first place. Trump is being singled out for destruction because they don't like him or his policies. Biden and Hillary were above the law because they are Democrats and they like their policies, period.

And then there is the Georgia case. Democrats have repeatedly challenged elections and haven't been charged with a crime. It is not a crime for a politician to ask for recounts to look for additional votes when a race is close. Trump didn't ask anyone to get fake votes. The race was very close.

Federal prosecutors even met with the Biden White House before charges were brought against Trump as the Biden White House has continually lied that they keep out of judicial cases.

Fulton County prosecutor, Fani Willis romantic partner, met with Biden White House twice before charging Trump Nathan Wade billed Georgia county for meetings in May, November 2022 with White House

There is also Jack Smith's case, which is filled with similar double standards and hypocrisies.

The media and other Democrats sought to destroy Trump and people surrounding him with continuous lies and investigations about Russian collusion. They can't believe he beat Hillary in 2016 and now they are using a politicized justice system to destroy him. They certainly can't rely on Biden or his unpopular, radical, and destructive policies to defeat him, so they need to put their hand on the scale in the justice system to take him out. That is what dictators do. THey are doing it right now in Venezuela, China, and Russia.

If the public, and many Republicans, like Haley allow this to be done to Trump, they will then target the next person with an "R" behind their name to take them out.

It is truly pathetic that the media, which is supposed to hold the powerful to account, is instead supporting the powerful government, as long as it is run by Democrats to destroy their political opponents. All they care about is power.

The media knows how corrupt both Hillary and Biden are as they sold access for money to enrich themselves and their families and don't care.

The abuse of power by Obama and Biden, along with many federal agencies, dwarfs Watergate, and most of the media cheers.