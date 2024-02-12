There are days when I wake up in an America I hardly recognize. Some of that is my age, but much of it is astonishment. A part of me is thankful that my grandparents are not alive to witness what we all are. They would not have tolerated what we now take for granted.

I never thought I’d see….

America in another Cold War with Russia.

Cities ignore the law under the label of "Sanctuary Cities," then complain when illegal immigrants are sent there.

Government officials conspiring with Big Tech to censor millions of Americans online.

The Federal government human trafficking over a million illegal and undocumented people a year.

A President who took deliberate actions to make the southern border weaker.

Congress and the media labeling a protest as an “insurrection” while calling actual riots, “peaceful protests.”

The American people turning a blind eye to a President who clearly is suffering from dementia and pretending that everything is all right.

The intentional weaponization of the Federal Government against a vast swath of the American people.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs stating that he would inform China if we opted to take military action against them.

Our public schools being turned into indoctrination centers by one political party.

Being told there are more than two sexes and that we had to agree to that or be ostracized.

Extremists threatening the lives of Supreme Court justices.

The FBI actively creating and taking part in crimes in order to make arrests.

Schools arguing to make offensive material available to minors in their libraries.

The government and a single political party attempt to take out an opposition candidate by charging him with trumped up crimes and civil action.

The Labor Department fudging the numbers about unemployment claims and jobs on a monthly basis, only to quietly fix them later.

Parents wanting to ensure their children’s education being targeted as, “domestic terrorists.”

Men competing as women in sports as something that is acceptable.

Governments trying to ban gas stoves, regulate air conditioners, and ban wood-fired ovens.

Students taking out loans then demanding that they not have to pay the money back.

Our military spending hours not training for war, but training on diversity and rooting out extremists.

Mobs robbing stores because they know they won’t be arrested; and stores having to lock up items they sell out of fear of being robbed.

Disney turning its back on family-centric content in favor of material that offends its largest customer base.

Where one party can question election results with no ramifications, but anyone else is labeled a conspiracy theorist.

Government officials picking and choosing what laws they will follow and which ones they will ignore.

Americans still afraid of a virus four years after its outbreak.

The President of the U.S. making citizens choose between being forced to take a shot of vaccine or losing their careers.

Our government monitoring words used in the banking system to spy on us.

An unarmed protester shot in the Capitol and the officer involved is promoted rather than brought to trial.

The President declaring that the Constitution is fluid and subject to political interpretation.

The ships of the U.S. Navy rusting.

Chinese spy balloons flying across the U.S. and the government trying to hide that from us.

Cocaine discovered in the White House and no one is charged.

The President of the United States clearly having sold his position to profit his son and other members of the family.

People getting worthless college degrees and blaming everyone else that they can’t find a job.

Illegal immigrants being treated better than veterans.

A government official in charge of nuclear material being arrested for stealing luggage and women’s dresses.

Terrorists attack a staunch ally and members of Congress openly side with the terrorists.

The most patriotic leader in the country coming from South Africa… Elon Musk.

The Department of Justice state that the President willfully took and distributed classified material but won’t be charged because he is elderly and has poor memory.

If this is Build Back Better I’d like a refund and a recount.

Blaine Pardoe is a New York Times Bestselling and award-winning author cancelled by one of his publishers in 2022. He is a regular contributor to a number of conservative sites. His conservative political thriller series, Blue Dawn, includes A Most Uncivil War, Confederacy of Fear, and No Greater Tyranny. This series tells the story of the violent overthrow of the government by radical progressives. He also authors the bestselling military science fiction series, Land&Sea.

Image: PickPik