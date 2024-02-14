Hollywood film set to premier next month is the first of its kind, having received financing from the Inflation Reduction Act

Another movie I absolutely can’t wait to not see.

According to a Variety report published yesterday, a new “low-budget dark comedy” will be premiering next month at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas. What makes this film unique is that it’s the first of its kind, having received financing from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Oh and get this, the insubordinate fratty punk who dresses in women’s clothing and simps for Pfizer is billed as “producer” on the project, and yes, I’m talking about Travis Kelce.

I almost shied away from this topic because there are probably few people (if any) who have such a visceral reaction to seeing Swift-Kelce headlines saturating the news cycle—until very recently, I only had the misfortune of knowing who the former was—but this is such a scathing indictment of the robbing from the “poor” to give to the “rich” regime under which we live.

Here are the details, from Variety:

The investors in the low-budget dark comedy, which include Kelce, are the first to take advantage of 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act to finance a film. … ‘My Dead Friend Zoe’ used money generated by green energy entrepreneur Mike Field’s sale of surplus tax credits. (Field is also a producer on the film.) ‘Hollywood is risky, right? On a scale of one to 10, Hollywood, it is a 9.5. Especially in terms of independent film,’ says ‘My Dead Friend Zoe’ producer Ray Maiello, who runs California-based Radiant Media Studios with Field and is the former head of business affairs at Netflix. ‘These federal tax credits take the risk down to like a five.’

Let’s just recap shall we? Money that we don’t have, appropriated by Congress to ostensibly “tackle the climate crisis” and “invest” in “clean” energy, was actually spent on the vanity project of a multi-millionaire athlete who wanted to take a stab at movie production? Although I don’t subscribe to the idea that fluctuating temperatures indicate an existential crisis, or CO2 is a pollutant, how does stealing my money and giving it to a wealthy football player to make a “low-budget dark comedy” address the “climate emergency” they swear we’re in?

Oh, but it doesn’t stop there:

Kelce, Maiello and Field are using the same strategy to finance a second film, the Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary ‘King Pleasure.’ … Kelce, Maiello and Field could spark a trend in Hollywood of employing the Inflation Reduction Act as a way to raise funds and bolster the flagging indie film sector. These types of deals have become common outside of Hollywood and now represent a market worth between $7 billion and $9 billion. ‘[Field] and I wanted to branch out and we’ve been talking about [expanding] for years. And then Biden really incentivized it,’ Maiello adds. ‘Biden saw that people can’t plan what their tax liabilities are going to be. People don’t want to take risks. And so he really opened it up with these federal tax credits and we’re combining that with Hollywood. That’s the idea.’

Film-making is a “risky” financial endeavor? Sure, when you’re peddling woke trash trying to shove the globo-homo agenda down the audience’s throats; perhaps Hollywood should learn their place, and return to making movies that people actually want to see? How many pro-America and pro-family movies have to break box office records before these dopes realize what kind of stories people want?

Our tax dollars and our government are hard at work people!

Forget the potholes. Forget the $34 trillion debt. Don’t worry about the fact that they told us the $5 billion for the border wall was an unreasonably high amount of money to objectively spend (on anything). Never mind that you can’t afford insurance, the cost of living, or housing—you’ve got a “dark comedy” about a POC Army veteran who talks to her deceased lesbian-looking friend coming your way.

